ACLU Asks Kentucky Governor to Not Block Social Media Users

The ACLU has asked Kentucky's Republican governor to stop blocking people from following his social media accounts.

The Courier-Journal reports the ACLU sent a letter to Gov. Matt Bevin on July 11 telling him that by blocking people from following his social media accounts, he is violating their rights of free speech under the state and federal constitutions. The newspaper had previously reported Bevin had blocked roughly 600 accounts from his official Facebook and Twitter pages. Blocking an account limits that person's ability to see Bevin's posts or to engage with him.

Bevin spokesman Woody Maglinger said the governor blocks people who post obscene, spam or off-topic material. He said blocking people does not violate their free-speech rights because it does not stop them from expressing their opinion online.