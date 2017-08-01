After Hopkinsville, Where's the Next Best Place in Kentucky to View the Eclipse?

Credit NASA

A total solar eclipse will race across the U.S. this month from Oregon to South Carolina, offering a once-in-a-lifetime celestial show. 

On Aug. 21, the moon will pass in front of the sun, casting its shadow across all of North America.  All of Kentucky will see a partial eclipse, but many places in the commonwealth will experience a total eclipse. 

With two minutes and 40 seconds of totality, Hopkinsville is considered the best viewing location in the world, but an astronomy professor at Western Kentucky University says other cities in Kentucky are attractive viewing spots, as well.  Dr. Richard Gelderman says, for example, Franklin will have totality for two minutes and 25 seconds.

"Hopkinsville gets you seconds more than other places," Gelderman explained.  "My analogy is, 'If the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras were ever held on the same weekend, why would you go to New Orleans to pick up a gallon of milk?'"

Kentucky cities will offer totality ranging from about one minute in Bowling Green to two-and-a-half minutes in Russellville.  Other cities considered prime viewing locations include Scottsville, Gamaliel, Central City, Madisonville, and Paducah. 

Professor Gelderman advises that if you’re already somewhere in the path of totality, stay there to avoid the crowds and traffic gridlock anticipated on the day of the eclipse. 

Dr. Gelderman adds that the few extra seconds you might view totality elsewhere will not be worth the chaos that could ensue on the roadways.

Several interactive maps that trace the path of the total solar eclipse can be found at www.wku.edu/eclipse.

solar eclipse

NASA Issues Warning About Unsafe Eclipse Viewing Glasses

By Jul 20, 2017
NASA

As Bowling Green, Hopkinsville, Franklin and other Kentucky cities in prime viewing area prepare for the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, NASA is issuing a warning.

NASA has been alerted that some unsafe eclipse glasses are being sold to consumers. Special eye protection is needed for safe viewing of the astronomical event.   

NASA says the only glasses that should be used are produced by four companies – American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, TSE 17 and Thousand Oaks Optical. 

The safe glasses must also have the reference number ISO 12312-2.

NASA has details on safe eclipse viewing glasses and on the solar eclipse on its website

The path of the eclipse runs across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. Locations nearest the center line will experience darkness for two-minutes-and-43-seconds.

A Total Solar Eclipse is Giving Small Town Hopkinsville Big Expectations

By Jul 18, 2017
Lisa Autry

Every first Saturday in May, Kentucky is home to the most exciting two minutes in sports.  On August 21, the state will be home to the most exciting two minutes in astronomy…two minutes and 40 seconds to be exact. 

Hopkinsville, Kentucky will be the epicenter of the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in 99 years.  For a town of just over 30,000 people, it’s a really big deal.

Dubbed "Eclipseville,” at least 50,000 visitors from around the globe are expected to descend on Hopkinsville.  Local parks will become campsites.  The National Guard will mobilize for crowd control.  Schools will close.

Jonell Edwards has lived in Hopkinsville since 1953 and has never seen her hometown this excited about anything.

"People from overseas are coming. I think everything is going to be crowded," stated Edwards.  "It’s only going to last a few minutes, but everybody’s coming to see it.”

Solar Eclipse a Bonus for Corvette Convention in Bowling Green

By Jul 10, 2017
Western Kentucky University

The stars have aligned for a national organization of Corvette enthusiasts holding its national convention in Bowling Green, Kentucky beginning Aug. 21.

That’s the day of the solar eclipse and Bowling Green is in the prime viewing area.

Bowling Green is the only place the Corvette is made, so car clubs often have conventions in town and the GM Corvette plant is always on the ‘must see’ list.

WKU Preparing for Thousands of Students for Aug. 21 Solar Eclipse

By Jul 5, 2017
WKU Hardin Planetarium

Western Kentucky University is planning for its football stadium to be filled with a crowd of 8,000 to 20,000 school-age children for the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21. 

WKU has invited area school districts to share the highly anticipated event that will cause the day to go dark for about one minute at 1:27 p.m. in Bowling Green.

The path of the eclipse runs across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. Locations nearest the center line will experience darkness for two-minutes-and-43-seconds. Bowling Green is at the edge of the “path of totality” for the eclipse.