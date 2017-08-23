AG Beshear Announces Program to Destroy Unused Prescription Pills

By 1 hour ago

Attorney General Andy Beshear says part of the solution to Kentucky’s drug epidemic begins at home. 

Beshear announced a new program Tuesday that will help get unused pain killers out of home medicine cabinets, a place where family or friends often begin their drug abuse. 

The AG’s office has launched the Kentucky Opioid Disposal Program which uses the drug deactivation pouch Deterra.  Kentuckians will be able to place their unused medication into the pouch, fill it with warm water, wait 30 seconds, seal the pouch, and shake the pouch before disposing of it in normal trash. One pouch destroys 45 pills, six ounces of liquid or six patches.

It’s a safe and environmentally friendly way to dispose of pills, but most importantly, Beshear said it could prevent the drugs from getting into the wrong hands.

"We have an opportunity here to truly reduce the number of opioids out there and that will slow or reverse the rate of addiction," Beshear said at the announcement in

The program will start as a pilot project in four Kentucky counties-Henderson, McCracken, Floyd, and Perry.  Sheriffs in those counties will distribute the pouches to local residents and organizations that are disposing of prescription drugs.

Funding for the program is being provided by the nonprofit “A Stronger Kentucky,” chaired by the Attorney General's father, former Governor Steve Beshear. 

Tags: 
prescription abuse
Kentucky Attorney General
drug overdose

Related Content

Study Sees Positive Gains from 2012 Prescription Drug Law

By Associated Press Jul 27, 2015

A new study says prescriptions for commonly abused medications and doctor-shopping by pill seekers have decreased since Kentucky passed legislation targeting prescription drug abuse.

The 2012 law expanded the state's prescription drug monitoring system and mandated that pain management clinics be owned by licensed doctors, among other initiatives. Researchers at the University of Kentucky found that the number of opioid prescriptions to people who were doctor-shopping fell by more than 50 percent after the law was passed. Doctor-shopping occurs when a patient receives similar prescriptions, typically painkillers, from multiple doctors.

The study also found that 24 pain management clinics that were not owned by doctors have shut down in the state.

Governor Steve Beshear, Attorney General Jack Conway and legislative leaders announced the findings at the Capitol on Monday.

Report: Kentucky Drug Overdose Deaths Rose in 2014

By Associated Press Jul 15, 2015

A new report shows the number of people who died from drug overdoses in Kentucky jumped 7 percent last year while the number of deaths attributed to heroin stayed about the same.

The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy issued the report Wednesday and said it illustrates the persistent challenge the state faces in combating drug abuse.

Louisville had the most overdose deaths with 204, an increase of 12 from 2013. Floyd County in eastern Kentucky had the highest number of overdose deaths per 100,000 people with 55.1.

Autopsies from the Kentucky Medical Examiner's office indicate the majority of people who died had multiple drugs in their system. Morphine accounted for the most deaths, showing up in more than 40 percent of all cases.

The state legislature overhauled its drug treatment and sentencing laws earlier this year.

CDC to Provide Kentucky $1 Million to Combat Prescription Drug Abuse

By Aug 6, 2014
Creative Commons

Kentucky will receive over $1 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat prescription drug abuse.

The money will be spread out over three years and used to enhance the state’s prescription drug monitoring program. Kentucky has the third highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the nation, and has recently seen a surge in the number of deaths related to heroin.

The funding was announced Tuesday in Paintsville by CDC Director Thomas Frieden. He was joined by Rep. Hal Rogers, a Somerset Republic who represents the state’s 5th District. During his announcement, Frieden lauded efforts made by the commonwealth to crack down on the illegal prescription drug trade.

In recent years, state lawmakers have passed legislation cracking down on pill mills, which are clinics that abuse their prescription-writing authority for people seeking pain medication for recreational use. Kentucky also requires controlled substance prescribers to use KASPER, the state’s prescription monitoring program.

The CDC says the number of KASPER reports has more than tripled since those laws went into effect, and there has been a nine-percent decline in the amount of controlled substance dispensing in the commonwealth.

Rogers Wants FDA to Pull Painkiller Off the Market

By Mar 15, 2014

A Kentucky Congressman is pushing legislation to force the withdrawal of a powerful painkiller from the market.

Somerset Republican Hal Rogers says the drug will only worsen the nation’s prescription drug abuse problems. Rogers describes Zohydro as a “crushable, pure hydrocodone pill” that threatens to become the next Oxycontin, another crushable painkiller that has been widely abused across the nation.

The Courier-Journal reports a single Zohydro pill has up to five times more hydrocodone that medications combined with non-addictive drugs, such as Vicodin.

In addition to the U.S. House legislation, a similar measure has been introduced in the Senate.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Margaret Hamburg has defended her agency’s approval of Zohydro, saying that the drug doesn’t contain the same risk of potentially fatal liver damage that is found in other pain-killing narcotics.

Over 40 consumer watchdog groups have petitioned the FDA to pull Zohydro off the market.

Former Monroe County Doctor Learns Punishment in Overprescribing Case

By Apr 20, 2017

A former Monroe County physician is headed to prison for over-prescribing pain medicine that resulted in patient deaths. 

Clella Hayes was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Bowling Green. 

In testimony before the court, the 42-year-old mother of two was hailed by her family and colleagues as someone whose life was devoted to serving others.  Her sister, Sarah Higgins, asked for leniency.

"When we were little, all I ever remember hearing her say was that she wanted to become a doctor," Higgins said.

Poll: Amid Heroin Crisis, Prescription Drugs Still Concern Kentuckians

By Lisa Gillespie May 10, 2017
Creative Commons

While the heroin epidemic continues to make news, prescription drug abuse is still in the forefront of the minds of Kentuckians. That’s according to a new poll out Tuesday from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

According to the poll, 1 in 3 people in Eastern Kentucky know someone who’s had problems as a result of prescription pain reliever abuse. That compares to 1 in 6 people in the same region knowing someone who’s abused heroin. In Louisville, 1 in 4 four people know someone who’s been addicted to heroin or prescription drugs.

“It started with the abuse of prescription opioids — opioid painkillers that were prescribed by doctors,” said Ben Chandler, president of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

Illegally Made Fentanyl Seems To Be Fueling A Spike In Overdoses

By Katherine Hobson Aug 25, 2016
Tommy Farmer/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/AP

Federal data suggest illegally manufactured fentanyl, a drug that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, is behind an increase in overdose deaths.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that there was a 426 percent increase in seized drug products that tested positive for fentanyl from 2013 to 2014. And separate data show the number of deaths involving synthetic opioids, a class that includes fentanyl, rose 79 percent during that same period. Among 27 U.S. states analyzed, there was a strong correlation between increases in synthetic opioid deaths and in seized fentanyl products, according to data published Thursday in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

That suggests, the authors say, that fentanyl is driving the spike in overdoses. (Deaths attributed specifically to fentanyl aren't reported in national data.)

Fentanyl is available by prescription to treat severe pain. But the fentanyl that's currently on the streets — usually mixed into heroin and often without the user's knowledge — isn't from diverted pharmaceutical products. Instead it's being illicitly manufactured, according to the government.