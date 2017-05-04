AG Beshear Wants WKU Open Records Lawsuit to Proceed

By 39 minutes ago

Kentucky's attorney general is asking a court to deny Western Kentucky University’s request for a stay in its lawsuit against the campus newspaper. 

WKU is suing the College Heights Herald after the school denied the newspaper's open records request for documents related to sexual misconduct investigations involving university employees.  The university maintains the records are not subject to disclosure under the Kentucky Open Records Act.

WKU is asking for a stay until a similar case is resolved involving the University of Kentucky and its student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel.

Tom Kerrick, the attorney representing WKU, says in the motion that a stay would save time and reduce legal expenses. 

However, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is asking the court to deny the motion.  Beshear found that WKU violated the state’s Open Records Act and intervened in the lawsuit as a plaintiff.

In a response to the university's motion, Beshear says the issues" in WKU's case are "distinct and independent from those in the UK case.”  Beshear adds that open records requests take precedence over the court docket and should go to trial at the earliest possible date.  

A hearing on WKU’s request for a stay is scheduled for May 15 in Warren Circuit Court.

open records
Andy Beshear
WKU

Attorney General Beshear Allowed to Intervene in Lawsuit Over WKU, Open Records

By Apr 3, 2017
WKU

An attorney representing Western Kentucky University’s student newspaper thinks an open records lawsuit could take several months to resolve.

The comments from Mike Abate come after a hearing related to the lawsuit scheduled for Monday was canceled.

WKU is suing the College Heights Herald and the University of Kentucky student newspaper to prevent the release of documents related to potential sexual harassment allegations made against university employees.

The hearing was canceled after WKU agreed to a motion allowing the state Attorney General’s office to intervene on the side of the newspapers. Abate says it’s a key development.

Attorney General: WKU Open Records Denials Were Illegal

By Associated Press Feb 2, 2017
WKU

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has found that Western Kentucky University officials acted illegally by turning down open records requests from two student newspaper representatives.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports that Beshear concluded in a Jan. 26 ruling that WKU's decisions to turn down open records requests from Matthew Smith of the Kentucky Kernel and Nicole Ares of the College Heights Herald violated the state's open records statute.

Both students last fall sought access to records related to sexual misconduct investigations.

The attorney general wrote that Smith and Ares must be allowed access to the disputed records, with the exception of personal identifiers of the complaintant and witnesses.

Attorney General Beshear Talks Rape Kit Testing, Open Records Lawsuit

By Mar 29, 2017
David Brinkley

Kentucky is making progress in addressing a backlog of untested rape kits.  A 2015 audit revealed the commonwealth had more than three-thousand untested kits, which include physical evidence collected from sexual assault victims. 

Attorney General Andy Beshear says about 1,500 of those kits have now been examined and the DNA entered into a national crime database.

"We have active investigations going on right now," Beshear told WKU Public Radio.  "The hits suggests there is at least one serial rapist that has been identified and this is an absolute critical step that we are going to follow through with until every single victim has their kit tested."

WKU Sues Student Newspaper Over Access to Records on Employee Sexual Misconduct

By Mar 1, 2017

Western Kentucky University has filed a lawsuit against its student newspaper, arguing that the school is not required to release records related to sexual misconduct by university employees.

The WKU lawsuit against the College Heights Herald comes after a decision by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear in January that the university is required to release Title IX records about investigations of sexual harassment by employees. The names and any other personal identifiers were to be redacted.

The lawsuit was filed in Warren Circuit Court by Kerrick Bachert, the law firm representing the university.

Michael Abate of the law firm Kaplan and Partners is representing the College Heights Herald.

“We think here in this in this case that the paper was absolutely entitled to receive these documents," Abate said. "And we think it’s incredibly unfortunate that it has come to a point where the university is suing its own student paper over conducting important and essential journalism meant to protect the students.”

WKU Requests Stay in Lawsuit Against Student Newspaper

By Lisa Autry Apr 26, 2017
Chronical of Higher Education

Western Kentucky University is asking a court to put its lawsuit against the student newspaper on hold.  WKU is suing the College Heights Herald over an open records request into the school’s sexual misconduct investigations. 

A motion filed in Warren Circuit Court requests a stay on WKU’s lawsuit until similar litigation is resolved between the University of Kentucky and its campus newspaper.  Tom Kerrick, the attorney representing WKU, says in the motion that a stay would save time and reduce legal expenses.  

"These are novel issues of national magnitude for Kentucky courts, and it only makes economic sense for this action to be held in abeyance until these legal issues, which affect the University of Kentucky, Western Kentucky University, and other universities in Kentucky (if not the nation), are resolved," Kerrick stated.