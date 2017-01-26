Allen County Voters Say No to Alcohol Sales

Voters in Allen County have voted down legal alcohol sales.

Media outlets report that in a countywide vote Tuesday, 2,908 voters chose to keep Allen County dry, compared to 2,296 who wanted it wet.

Of the 14 electoral precincts in Allen County, the dry vote carried 12.

The election was the culmination of a petition drive that began in the summer of 2015 to hold a vote over alcohol sales. Supporters of legalized sales, led by Citizens for Economic Growth in Allen County, said going wet would usher in opportunities for increased local revenue through the regulation of sales.

Opponents, like those belonging to Concerned Citizens of Allen County-Scottsville, expressed worries that legal sales would lead to an increase in alcohol-related crimes and domestic problems.