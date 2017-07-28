Alorica Pace of Hiring Increases to Reach 500 Employees in Owensboro by End of 2017

Alorica is renovating the former BB&T building in downtown Owensboro.
Credit Alorica Owensboro Facebook

The California-based customer service company that opened its Owensboro office in July is putting down roots as a major corporate citizen.

Alorica already has 200 employees working in Owensboro in the former BB&T building that it’s renovating.

Company spokesman Ken Muche said 500 employees will be in the Owensboro offices by the end of this year and employment will reach 840 in three years.

Muche says the company is dedicated to having a long-term positive impact in every community where it locates. That’s done by partnering with regional nonprofits and encouraging employees to participate in the partnerships.

“One of the things that we’re hoping to do is to make an announcement with a nonprofit that will help veterans in Owensboro and the surrounding communities. I think it’s very important that as a corporate citizen we give back to the places we live and work,” said Muche. 

Alorica is bringing innovative design to the workspace as part of the company culture to encourage retention of employees.

“Later this year employees will have the whole fifth floor of the building to relax, to hang out  and play video games, pool or foosball. There will be a quiet area to study, if you're a student,” said Muche. “But I think the biggest benefit of that area will be that it will have a deck, where you could eat your lunch or hang out on a break, and you’ll have amazing views of the river and downtown.”

Alorica provides what the company calls “customer engagement” through telephone, social media, video and text communications to 600 companies around the world.

All of the employees in the Owensboro office will be part of the team serving just one of one of Alorica’s 600 clients. Muche said the client is one of the most respected U.S. brands that has millions of customers.  

Alorica Now at 200 Employees of 840 Planned for Owensboro

By May 22, 2017
Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation

A California-based customer service company locating an office in Owensboro has already hired nearly one-quarter of the 840 employees it plans to have in Daviess County.

Alorica is in the process of renovating the BB&T building in downtown Owensboro and will occupy four floors of the five-story building, with a restaurant and other commercial space planned for the sidewalk level.

While construction is in progress, Brescia University is partnering with Alorica to train some of the 200 employees who have already been hired.

Ken Muché is a spokesman for Alorica and says the collaboration with Brescia is an outstanding partnership.

Owensboro Apprenticeship Program Creating Pipeline for Advanced Manufacturing

By Dec 6, 2016
Rhonda J. Miller

Kentucky manufacturers are confronting a problem facing the entire United States – a shortage of skilled workers for technically sophisticated industries. A recent study found that two million manufacturing jobs in the U.S. will go unfilled over the next decade due to a lack of trained workers. A program developed in the Owensboro region is confronting that shortage with an apprenticeship program called GO FAME. 

At Sun Windows in Owensboro, President Frank Anderson says the machinery for production gets more sophisticated every year.

“This our insulated glass room. And the robot is applying the spacer material that separates the two panes of glass. And it’s all done automatically without ever touching a human hand.”

That’s the trend in advanced manufacturing and that’s the reason GO FAME was created. GO FAME stands for Greater Owensboro Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education. 

Apprentices take classes two days a week at Owensboro Community and Technical College. Companies pay at least half the tuition and at least $12-an-hour for work time.

Innovation is Key at New Owensboro High School

By Rhonda Miller Aug 26, 2015
Rhonda J. Miller

Students are changing classes at the new regional high school, Owensboro Innovation Academy. There’s a lot of “change” and a lot of “new” at this school. 

First of all, it’s not in a typical high school building. It’s in the Owensboro Centre for Business and Research.

The principal, Beth Benjamin, says she’s called the “director.”  And Benjamin says teachers aren’t called teachers.

“They’re called facilitators. And that is because we want students to take ownership of their own learning. So they kind of determine what they need to know and then the teachers are there to facilitate that learning and then to provide any direct instruction that’s needed. But it’s definitely a team effort.”

Superintendent of Owensboro schools Nick Brake says the facilitator role encourages respect for students.

“It’s not so much the sage on the stage where everybody bows to the teacher. It really allows more of an adult-to-adult, peer-to-peer type of relationship and the students have to respect that, in the same way they would respect any other adult relationship.”