Alorica Pace of Hiring Increases to Reach 500 Employees in Owensboro by End of 2017

The California-based customer service company that opened its Owensboro office in July is putting down roots as a major corporate citizen.

Alorica already has 200 employees working in Owensboro in the former BB&T building that it’s renovating.

Company spokesman Ken Muche said 500 employees will be in the Owensboro offices by the end of this year and employment will reach 840 in three years.

Muche says the company is dedicated to having a long-term positive impact in every community where it locates. That’s done by partnering with regional nonprofits and encouraging employees to participate in the partnerships.

“One of the things that we’re hoping to do is to make an announcement with a nonprofit that will help veterans in Owensboro and the surrounding communities. I think it’s very important that as a corporate citizen we give back to the places we live and work,” said Muche.

Alorica is bringing innovative design to the workspace as part of the company culture to encourage retention of employees.

“Later this year employees will have the whole fifth floor of the building to relax, to hang out and play video games, pool or foosball. There will be a quiet area to study, if you're a student,” said Muche. “But I think the biggest benefit of that area will be that it will have a deck, where you could eat your lunch or hang out on a break, and you’ll have amazing views of the river and downtown.”

Alorica provides what the company calls “customer engagement” through telephone, social media, video and text communications to 600 companies around the world.

All of the employees in the Owensboro office will be part of the team serving just one of one of Alorica’s 600 clients. Muche said the client is one of the most respected U.S. brands that has millions of customers.