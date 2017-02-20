Alzheimer's Day Care Center Serving 5 Kentucky Counties to Shut Down Due to State Budget Cuts

By 33 minutes ago

The Pulaski County Alzheimer's Disease Respite Center is located in a building with the Senior Citizen's Center.
Credit Pulaski County Alzheimer's Disease Respite Center

An Alzheimer’s day care center that serves people from five Kentucky counties is shutting down after 30 years. The closing of the center in Somerset is due to a cut in state funding.

The Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Disease Respite Center was expecting to get its usual state funding of about $86,000 – that’s about half of its annual budget. Other funding comes from the United Way and local government.  

Executive Director Pat Brinson says she found out about the funding cut at a public meeting just before the start of the current fiscal year and she was stunned.

“I contacted someone that day when I got back in the office, and it was just like, well, they can go somewhere else. Our clients are from a productive generation that did not live on handouts and now we’re forgetting them.”

When state funds were cut, the center began charging families a minimal fee, eventually raising it to $32 a day. But that still did not generate enough revenue.

Brinson says the six-person staff provides a full-day of of activities for the 24 clients with Alzheimer’s.             

“Well, I’m very sad for our families and the clients, very disappointed in our state and I’m sort of angry and upset as to what are we going to do with these people? They deserve to be cared for.”

The Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Disease Respite Center started with volunteers in a church basement in 1987. The center serves residents of Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Russell and Casey Counties. It will close on May 5.

Tags: 
Alzheimer's disease
Pulaski County
Somerset

Related Content

Alzheimer's Group : Those Caring for Loved Ones With Dementia Can't Do It Alone

By Aug 3, 2015
Flickr/Creative Commons/Ann Gordon

An estimated 80,000 Kentuckians are serving as caregivers to family members suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

The Greater Kentucky-Southern Indiana chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association wants more of those caregivers to be better informed about resources available to them.

Community Outreach Coordinator Helene French says one of the most important lessons she tries to get across to caregivers is that they can’t do it alone.

“You need to build a team, and think about what that team is going to look like--of family and friends, neighbors, people in your community, your physician, and nurses, and community resources.”

French says caregivers should look into government and private programs that provide help with respite care for those with dementia. Some of the governmental services available are income-based, while others aren’t.

Doctors Don’t Always Disclose Alzheimer’s Diagnosis to Patients, Report Says

By Ja'Nel Johnson Mar 24, 2015

Fewer than half of people with Alzheimer’s disease were told their diagnosis by their physician, according to a report released Tuesday.

The 2015 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, released by the Alzheimer’s Association, found that only 45 percent of people ages 65 and older with Alzheimer’s were told the diagnosis by their doctor.

Elizabeth Betts, special events manager for the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana chapter, said the figures are alarming.

“All people living with Alzheimer’s disease deserve the opportunity to know the truth about their diagnosis because this allows them to maximize the quality of their life and to play an active role with their families in planning for their futures,” she said.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in Kentucky. In 2012, 1,462 Kentuckians died from the disease. There has also been a 72 percent increase in Alzheimer’s deaths in the state since 2000.

In Indiana, 2,104 people have died from Alzheimer’s. The state has also experienced a 74 percent increase in Alzheimer’s deaths since 2000.

The association said disclosing an Alzheimer’s diagnosis has benefits, including an opportunity for a second opinion and better medical care.

“Waiting until later in the course of the disease, because it is a progressive  brain disease, this has the potential to deprive the person to seek the care and treatment early in the disease,” Betts said.

Plans Moving Ahead for Somerset Natural Gas Manufacturing Plant

By Feb 2, 2017
city-data.com

There’s been another big step in the plan to bring a huge natural gas manufacturing plant to Somerset.

The Commonwealth Journal reports preliminary documents have been signed to provide natural gas to the proposed $70 million facility and to build the plant on 23 acres near the former Crane Company building.

The proposed project would convert natural gas into other products.

Somerset Community College Gets NSF Grant to Expand Reach of 3-D Printing Program

By Jul 31, 2016
Somerset Community College

Somerset Community College has received a $200,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to expand the reach of its 3-D printing program.

The main focus of the grant is to advance biomedical applications for 3-D printing in the region.

Eric Wooldridge is associate professor of 3-D printing at Somerset Community College.  He says the technique is already playing a big role in biomedical field.

“We actually can take full body MRIs and select sections that we want to print off. It can be the actual organs. It can be the bone structure. Whatever a surgeon or physician may need to better prepare for surgery or plan diagnostically what they’re going to do.” 

He says the process uses different types of materials to create physical forms.

EKU Closing Campus in Somerset

By Associated Press May 30, 2016
EKU-Somerset Campus

Eastern Kentucky University is closing a satellite campus in Somerset.

Media outlets report the university announced in a news release that the 5,000-square-foot office will close on June 30 due to state budget cuts.

EKU faces a 4.5 percent reduction in state support for each of the next two fiscal years. The news release says EKU also has an estimated $8 million in additional costs for mandated retirement contributions and other needs.

One class at the Somerset branch is scheduled to finish in June. No other classes are scheduled during the summer.

Regional campuses in Corbin, Danville and Manchester are unaffected by the decision.