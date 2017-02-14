Amid Protests, ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Bill Passes Kentucky House

By 10 minutes ago

Credit Thinkstock

A bill that would give hate crime protections to police officers and emergency responders has passed the Kentucky House of Representatives.

The vote on the so-called “blue lives matter” bill Monday evening sparked a lengthy debate and drew protesters to the House gallery. At one point activists shouted down the proceedings and marched out, escorted by state police.

Chanelle Helm, with Louisville’s Black Lives Matter chapter, called the legislation a racist act of white Republican representatives in the legislature.

“I think we do need to understand where racism comes from and how it was created, and how bills like this are meant to further divide,” Helm said.

The bill adds to the state’s hate crime law offenses committed against those who are — or are perceived to be — peace officers, firefighters or emergency medical technicians.

The designation of “hate crime” means that judges have more discretion in denying probation and parole boards have more discretion to deny parole.

Louisville Republican Rep. Kevin Bratcher, the bill’s sponsor, filed the legislation in the wake of the killings of five police officers in Dallas last June. He said during a floor speech on Monday that the debate had gotten off on “tangents.”

“You guys don’t know what’s in my heart and I don’t know what’s in your heart, but I don’t know how anybody could vote against this bill,” Bratcher said.

Bratcher has distanced himself from the unofficial title “blue lives matter,” though the bill is similar to legislation approved last year in Louisiana by the same name.

Rep. Attica Scott, a Democrat from Louisville, said she was worried that the legislation would disproportionately affect minorities and protesters.

“I’m concerned that HB 14 will give this kind of fearmongering a license to charge me with a hate crime for doing what my ancestors did during the Civil Rights Movement — standing up for the diversity of our state and the most vulnerable of our communities,” Scott said.

Kentucky already has advanced penalties for those who target police officers. Assaulting a police officer is a felony in the state, and prosecutors can seek the death penalty for those who kill a police officer.

But Rep. Robert Benvenuti, a Republican from Lexington, said the bill would give important recognition to first responders.

“The message you will send with a yes vote today is that you will not tolerate the hunting of first responders, of the men and women who will come and lay down their lives for you,” he said.

Kentucky’s hate crime law currently applies to crimes committed because of race, color, religion, sexual orientation and national origin.

The bill now heads to the state Senate.

Tags: 
2017 General Assembly
Blue Lives Matter
politics
law enforcement

Related Content

Under Kentucky 'Blue Lives Matter' Bill, Attacking First Responders Would Be a Hate Crime

By Feb 9, 2017
David Osbourne

Twenty-eight years ago, as a Daviess County sheriff’s deputy, David Osbourne went to the home of Darrell Perry to serve an eviction notice.  Perry had never been on the radar of local police, so Osbourne thought serving him with papers would be routine business.

“We didn’t get in an argument inside the house.  He didn’t even raise his voice.  He just said, ‘Why are they doing this to me,'" Osbourne recalled.  "We got back outside by the driveway.  My cruiser was parked behind his car.  I walked to my cruiser.  I didn’t watch him, and the next thing I knew I heard the first shot go off.”

Osbourne was struck four times, including in his back.  The bullet nicked his spinal cord, paralyzing him from the waist down.  The six-foot, 250-pound shooter then jumped on top of Osbourne.

At Capitol, Sweeping Changes To Criminal Justice Reform Bill

By Feb 10, 2017
Thinkstock

A sweeping criminal justice bill has been filed in the Kentucky General Assembly. It aims to provide workforce training for state prisoners, fight drug addiction and increase penalties for some crimes.

The bill would also ease restrictions on state licensure boards and hiring authorities that bar people with criminal records from getting a license or a job.

But provisions in a draft version of the legislation that called for eliminating the money bail requirement and easing certain felony thresholds did not make the final cut.

Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Republican from Hopkinsville and the bill’s sponsor, said the measure will improve public safety.

Bill Requiring College Immunizations Heads To Kentucky House

By Lisa Gillespie Feb 10, 2017
U.S. National Library of Medicine

Incoming freshmen college students would be required to get immunizations and vaccines before starting classes under a bill passed Thursday by a Kentucky House committee.

Some universities require immunizations for incoming freshmen, but only if the student will live in a dorm. The measure would require all students, even those living off campus, to be immunized.

Patty Swiney, former president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians, said the bill is designed to target meningitis, and students who attended private school or were home schooled.

Students attending public school have to be immunized before Kindergarten, 6th grade and the 11th grade for not only meningitis, but the measles, mumps and other illnesses.

Kentucky Democrats File Bills Targeting Some of Bevin's Decisions

By Associated Press Feb 9, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

House Democrats have introduced several bills aimed at reversing some of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's decisions.

The House Democratic Caucus unveiled its 2017 legislative agenda on Thursday. But Democrats no longer have a majority in the House, making it much more difficult for them to pass bills.

The list includes House Bill 176, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Sinnette, which would mandate that employment offices that Bevin closed must remain open. Reps. Kelly Flood and Sannie Overly sponsored bills that seek to restore funding for certain cancer screenings that Bevin vetoed from the state budget. And Rep. Rick Rand sponsored a bill to expand a community college scholarship program that Bevin narrowed to focus on certain fields of study.

Bill to Boost Oversight of Kentucky Pension Systems Clears Senate

By Associated Press Feb 9, 2017
Kentucky LRC

Legislation aimed at creating stricter reporting requirements to boost oversight of Kentucky's troubled pension systems has cleared the state Senate.

The measure seeks to shed more light on the fees and investment practices of the pension systems. The measure passed the Senate on a 37-0 vote Wednesday and heads next to the House.

Republican Sen. Joe Bowen of Owensboro, the bill's lead sponsor, calls the proposal a "critical first step" to increase transparency and accountability of the pension systems.