Amid Protests, GOP Legislature Moves ‘Right-To-Work’ Bill To Governor

By 19 minutes ago

Credit Ryland Barton

The Kentucky legislature has awarded final passage to a handful of bills opposed by labor unions, most notably “right-to-work” legislation that would ban unionized companies from requiring employees to pay dues.

Union activists swarmed the Capitol as lawmakers altered the legislative calendar to meet on Saturday to approve Republican priorities at the end of the legislative session’s first week.

Rep. Stan Lee, a Republican from Lexington, said despite protests, voters showed they wanted conservative legislation when they voted to send GOP supermajorities to both legislative chambers.

“This is an approach that we’ve wanted to try for years and that the citizens said in November that ‘yeah, we want to try that,’” Lee said of the labor-related bills. “So we’re going to give it a try and if it doesn’t work, you know what? I’m sure the voters will let us know.”

Republicans took control of the state House of Representatives for the first time in 95 years this week, giving the party command of both legislative chambers and the governor’s mansion for the first time in state history.

Along with so-called right-to-work legislation, the GOP awarded final passage on Saturday to a repeal of the prevailing wage on public works projects and a provision requiring union workers to provide written requests to have dues automatically drawn from their paychecks.

Rep. Chris Harris, a Democrat from Forest Hills, said Republicans were targeting workers with the cluster of labor-related bill.

“Here we are again, hurting workers. That’s what we’ve done so far. It’s like they have a bullseye on their back this week,” Harris said.

Union protesters crowded in the House Gallery, applauding and booing through the proceedings. One woman was removed from the chamber after shouting “GOP hates labor.”

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell applauded the General Assembly for passing the “right-to-work” bill, saying that “Kentucky voters have spoken.”

“This is a great day for Kentucky workers who will no longer be forced to pay dues to be members of unions if they fail to represent their best interests,” McConnell said.

“The Kentucky voters have spoken, and Big Labor bosses should know that the new Republican majority in Frankfort is determined to use their mandate to fight for Kentucky workers, Kentucky jobs, and a stronger Middle Class.”

The bills now head to Gov. Matt Bevin’s desk. He’s expected to approve the legislation along with a handful of other Republican priorities passed on Saturday.

This story has been updated.

Tags: 
2017 General Assembly
right to work

Related Content

Here’s What You Need To Know About ‘Right-To-Work’ In Kentucky

By Roxanne Scott Jan 6, 2017
WKU Public Radio

The Kentucky General Assembly is on track to approve legislation to make Kentucky a so-called right-to-work state by Saturday night. For Republicans, this is the culmination of years of championing the issue.

The bill passed the House Thursday, and assuming it passes the GOP-controlled Senate and is signed into law by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, Kentucky will become the 27th so-called right-to-work state in the nation.

GOP Lawmakers Advance ‘Right-To-Work’ Bill In Kentucky

By Associated Press Jan 5, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

House Republicans have advanced a bill that would ban mandatory labor union membership in Kentucky.

A House committee approved the bill Wednesday. Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover said lawmakers plan to approve the bill this week.

Hundreds of union workers packed the hallways outside of the committee room, chanting “working people matter” and “suits in there, boots out here.”

Kentucky Lawmakers Advance Measures To Limit Abortions

By Jan 5, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

Lawmakers gave initial approval to two anti-abortion bills Wednesday as Republicans assume control of the legislative process and fast-track conservative policies previously stymied by Democrats.

Protesters came out in force to oppose the measures during committee hearings, at times groaning when elected officials argued in favor of the measures and cheering lawmakers who voted against them.

The bills could be signed into law as soon as this Saturday. Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover said the legislature would likely meet over the weekend to give final passage to what Republicans consider high-priority legislation.

Bill Would Ban Abortions After 20 Weeks Of Pregnancy

By Jan 4, 2017
LRC Public Information

Women wouldn’t be able to get abortions if they are more than 20 weeks pregnant under a bill proposed in the Kentucky Senate Tuesday.

The legislation has a good chance of passing the full legislature and governor’s desk, which are controlled by Republicans for the first time in state history.

Senate President Robert Stivers said that the bill would protect unborn fetuses because they don’t get to decide whether to go forth with an abortion.

“There is at this point in time two viable beings in this decision,” Stivers said. “One had a choice early on to make a decision to conceive or not conceive. But once conception starts there becomes another life involved. And the legislature has its ability to control how that life may proceed or how it may be terminated.”

Kentucky General Assembly Convenes Under New Republican Control

By Jan 3, 2017
Ryland Barton

Republicans are officially the majority party in the state House of Representatives for the first time since 1921, putting the party in control of the legislature and the governorship for the first time in state history.

As expected, Jeff Hoover, a Republican from Jamestown, was elected House Speaker after serving as the leader of the minority party for 15 years.

On Tuesday, the first day of the legislative session, Hoover called for unity.