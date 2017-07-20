Attorney Claims Bevin House In Disrepair, County Exaggerated Value

By 3 hours ago

Gov. Matt Bevin
Credit J. Tyler Franklin

An attorney for Gov. Matt Bevin argued during a hearing on Wednesday that county officials overestimated the value of the governor’s home, considering the mansion is old, in disrepair and has water damage.

The governor’s purchase has come under scrutiny after the Courier-Journal first reported that Bevin paid around $1 million less than official estimates deemed the house and surrounding 10 acres were worth.

Bevin bought the property from Neil Ramsey, a political donor and fellow investment manager who the governor appointed to the board that manages one of the state’s pension systems.

Attorney Mark Sommer, who is representing Bevin in his appeal, said the house is in disrepair because it’s so old.

“Most of the historical issues would be moisture, flooding basements, all of that moisture delivering problems in the sub-structure but also to the floor joists,” Sommer said at the hearing.

Bevin purchased the mansion located in the Louisville suburb of Anchorage in March for $1.6 million, seemingly a more than $1 million discount compared to Jefferson County’s official property estimate of $2.97 million for the house and surrounding 19 acres.

The governor said the county’s estimate is flawed because he only owns 10 acres of the surrounding land and the house is old and in disrepair.

John May, a former Jefferson County PVA hired by Bevin’s team, estimated the house and property were worth only $1.39 million.

May also argued the nearby home sales the PVA used to help assess Bevin’s home weren’t good comparisons.

In response, attorneys representing the county requested the appeals board have access to Bevin’s property—including the inside of the mansion—in order to assess the governor’s claims that the home is in disrepair.

The house deal has become the target of two ethics complaints; both Richard Beliles, chairman of watchdog group Common Cause of Kentucky, and Louisville Democratic Rep. Darryl Owens filed complaints over the deal with the Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

Attorney General Andy Beshear also asked the commission to weigh in on whether it would be a conflict of interest for him to investigate the deal, since Bevin might be a future political opponent if Beshear decides to run for governor in 2019.  Earlier this week, the commission issued an advisory opinion, saying Beshear shouldn’t look into the deal if he plans to oppose Bevin, but could appoint a third party investigator.

Bevin filled a vacancy on the commission last week—giving him a majority of appointees on the board days before it was scheduled to review the complaints.

Tags: 
Matt Bevin

Related Content

Officials to Reconsider Value of Kentucky Governor's Home

By Associated Press Jul 19, 2017
Rob Canning

Local officials will hear an appeal from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin about the value of a home he purchased from a friend and campaign donor.

Bevin and his wife purchased the home in March for $1.6 million. Jefferson County officials say the home is worth $2.9 million. The discrepancy has prompted an ethics watchdog group and a Democratic state lawmaker to file ethics complaints.

Bevin appealed the valuation. Wednesday, a three-member appeals board with the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator's office will hear that appeal. The board is appointed by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat.

Ethics Panel: If Beshear Plans Run For Governor, He Shouldn’t Investigate Bevin

By Jul 17, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The Executive Branch Ethics Commission says that if Attorney General Andy Beshear plans on running for governor in 2019, he shouldn’t investigate allegations that Gov. Matt Bevin used his office to get a deal on a mansion he bought earlier this year.

But the state ethics agency also issued an advisory opinion saying that Beshear could request a third-party investigator to look into the governor’s transaction.

Bevin Appoints Supporter To Commission Reviewing Mansion Deal

By Jul 14, 2017
Alix Mattingly

Gov. Matt Bevin has filled a vacancy on the Executive Branch Ethics Commission days before the agency is scheduled to review complaints that allege the governor used his office to get a deal on a mansion he moved into earlier this year.

The move means Bevin appointees now makeup a majority of members on the five-member commission, which is charged with holding Kentucky governors and their administrations accountable.

The new appointee is Owensboro attorney Tim Kline, who donated $200 to Bevin’s gubernatorial campaign in 2015 and has contributed to several other Republican candidates in the state.

At Public Meeting, Many Oppose Bevin’s Proposed Medicaid Changes

By Lisa Gillespie Jul 18, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Medicaid advocates, family members and policy experts gathered in Frankfort Monday to weigh in on proposed changes to the state-run insurance program for low-income and disabled people.

Kentucky’s Medicaid program was expanded by former Gov. Steve Beshear under the Affordable Care Act. But current Gov. Matt Bevin has said the costs associated with the program aren’t sustainable, and is asking the federal government to approve a plan to scale it back.