Attorney General: WKU Open Records Denials Were Illegal

By Associated Press 6 hours ago

Credit WKU

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has found that Western Kentucky University officials acted illegally by turning down open records requests from two student newspaper representatives.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports that Beshear concluded in a Jan. 26 ruling that WKU's decisions to turn down open records requests from Matthew Smith of the Kentucky Kernel and Nicole Ares of the College Heights Herald violated the state's open records statute.

Both students last fall sought access to records related to sexual misconduct investigations.

The attorney general wrote that Smith and Ares must be allowed access to the disputed records, with the exception of personal identifiers of the complaintant and witnesses.

WKU general counsel Deborah Wilkins said said in an email Monday that the university is considering whether to appeal.

WKU: 22 Students, At Least Two Faculty Members Potentially Impacted by Travel Ban

By Jan 30, 2017

Western Kentucky University has identified 22 students and two faculty members who are from the countries impacted by President Trump’s executive order banning entry into the U.S.

The school issued a statement Monday saying it doesn’t know of any affected students or faculty members who are currently overseas or being prevented from re-entering the U.S.

Trump’s order barred travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

WKU says its advising students and employees from those seven countries to avoid leaving the U.S. while parts of the ban are still in place.

It's Official: Timothy Caboni is WKU's Next President

By Jan 27, 2017
David Brinkley

Western Kentucky University has its next president.

The school’s board of regents voted unanimously Friday to offer the job to Timothy Caboni.

The 47-year-old currently serves as vice chancellor for public affairs at the University of Kansas.

He was formally introduced as WKU’s next president at a Friday afternoon news conference.

In an interview with WKU Public Radio, Caboni said his top challenge as the school's next leader is figuring out how to retain more first-year students.

"Those first-year students that we recruit must graduate in four years. Right now we're losing about a quarter of those students, and that's not acceptable. I've told that to faculty, staff, students, and anybody else who will listen. We're going to do better, and we're going to do better starting next year. It's going to take the entire community creating a culture of completion."

Caboni Tells WKU Staff Everyone Has to Do More to Attract, Retain, Graduate Students

By Jan 26, 2017
Becca Schimmel

The man picked to be Western Kentucky University’s next president says every employee’s mission must be to help students attain a degree.

Timothy Caboni is holding forums with WKU staff, faculty, and students Thursday. A forum for community members is being held Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Augenstein Alumni Center.

The school’s presidential search committee announced last week that Caboni was their “preferred candidate” to be WKU’s tenth president.

WKU Helping Students Get A Head Start

By Jan 25, 2017
WKU

Western Kentucky University is touting a new program aimed at easing students' transition into college.

The program on the Bowling Green campus is called WKU Summer Start. Campus officials say it offers a summer introduction to college for first-year students, connecting them to campus life while living in residence halls.

WKU officials say the program allows students to complete six credit hours and take advantage of tuition savings. They get to know other new students and staff through social events and activities.

WKU Summer Sessions Coordinator Alicia Bingham says the program encourages faculty-student mentorships and will allow students to find out about campus resources that can help them throughout their college careers.