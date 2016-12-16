Barbour Guilty in Death of Laynee Wallace

A Kentucky man has been convicted of reckless homicide in the death of his former girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter, whose body was disposed of in a well.

Barren County Circuit Court jurors also found Anthony Barbour guilty Thursday of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Barbour had been charged with murder.

Defense attorney Ken Garrett focused in his closing argument on shifting the blame from his client toward Kelsey Wallace, the mother of Laynee Mae Wallace, who died in May 2015.

Barbour testified Wednesday, giving a different story than he initially told police because, he said, he had been covering for Wallace. He testified that when he returned home after being gone a few hours, Laynee was already dead and her mother said it was an accident.