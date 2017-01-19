Beshear to Announce Research Project for Rape Kit Backlog

By Associated Press 11 seconds ago

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear
Credit Ryland Barton

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear is teaming up with the University of Louisville for a research project involving the state's rape kit backlog.

Beshear is scheduled to announce the project on Thursday along with Bradley Campbell, an assistant professor at UofL's Department of Criminal Justice.

A 2015 audit revealed Kentucky had more than 3,000 untested rape kits, collections of physical evidence from victims after a sexual assault. Police check that evidence against a national database of DNA profiles to look for suspects.

In 2016, the state legislature approved spending $4.5 million to alleviate the backlog. The money came from a lawsuit settlement against Johnson & Johnson that the attorney general's office negotiated.

Tags: 
Andy Beshear
rape kits

Related Content

Beshear Will Defend Abortion Ultrasound Law, Won’t Defend 20-Week Ban

By Jan 11, 2017
Ryland Barton

Attorney General Andy Beshear says he will not defend the state if it is sued over a law passed by the state legislature last week banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

But Beshear, the Kentucky’s top law enforcement official, said he would defend the state in a lawsuit against another new law requiring abortion doctors to narrate an ultrasound as they perform the procedure on women seeking abortions.

Both laws went into effect over the weekend after Gov. Matt Bevin signed the legislation during a speedy first-week of the newly Republican-led General Assembly.

State Supreme Court Expedites Bevin-U of L Lawsuit

By Jan 9, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

The state Supreme Court has agreed to take up Gov. Matt Bevin’s appeal of a ruling that said he can’t overhaul of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

The move comes two days after the state legislature voted to reorganize the board once again, despite worries that the moves might hurt the institution’s accreditation — which was put on probation last month.

Bevin dismissed the 17-member U of L board in June, later creating a 10-member board and appointing new members.

Top Lawyer Resigns From Kentucky Attorney General’s Office

By Dec 15, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

A top official in Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office is resigning Thursday to take a job with a Louisville law firm.

Assistant Attorney General Mitchel Denham, who headed up the office’s civil division, will begin work at Thompson, Miller & Simpson as a partner.

“It has been an honor to work for you and for this office over the past eight-plus years,” Denham said in a resignation letter dated Dec. 1.

Attorney General Beshear Cautions State Lawmakers On Charter Schools

By Dec 13, 2016
Ryland Barton

Attorney General Andy Beshear says if the legislature approves a bill to allow charter schools in the state, it needs to make sure public schools are adequately funded under the new system to avoid stepping on the toes of a landmark state Supreme Court ruling.

“I think that the legislature needs to be careful that any money that they’re going to siphon out of the public school system they are replacing,” Beshear said.

Beshear Releases Guidelines for Rape Kit Investigations

By Associated Press Dec 7, 2016
Ryland Barton

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has released recommended guidelines for law enforcement agencies who are investigating the results of rape kit tests. The guidelines include recommendations on how to manage the rape kits, how to review the DNA results and how to notify and interview victims.