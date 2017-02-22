Beshear Announces Video Contest To Promote Awareness of Campus Sexual Assault

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is announcing a video contest aimed at raising awareness of sexual assault on college campuses. He was at Western Kentucky University Wednesday to promote the effort.

College and university students can submit a 30-second video encouraging the reporting of sexual assault. One winner will be determined by a panel of sexual assault survivors and advocates, while another winner will be based on which video gets the most online views. Both winners will receive a $500 prize.

Beshear said the goal is to make campuses safer.

“Because of a lack of transparency in reporting, I don’t think that college students understand or know the prevalence of sexual assault on campuses,” Beshear said.

Beshear said nationally one in five women and one in sixteen men were sexually assaulted on college campuses in 2015. He noted only ten percent of those assaults were reported to authorities.

“I want Kentuckians to know that campus sexual assault is one of the greatest threats facing our young adults,” Beshear said.

Contest winners will be announced in April, in recognition of Sexual Assault and Prevention month. You can find a link to more information about the video contest here.