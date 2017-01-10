Beshear Will Defend Abortion Ultrasound Law, Won’t Defend 20-Week Abortion Ban

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he will not defend the state if it is sued over a law banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy passed by the state legislature last week.

Beshear said his office wouldn’t represent the state on the 20-week ban because it is “clearly unconstitutional” and that identical laws have been struck down in other jurisdictions. A federal appeals courts have ruled against similar laws in North Carolina and Idaho.

Republican Governor Matt Bevin accused Beshear of refusing to do his job.

"Even though he is obligated by law to do so, AG Beshear refuses to defend the 20-week abortion ban, a bill that won the support of nearly 80 percent of the General Assembly, including 21 Democrats," Bevin said in a statement.  "AG Beshear would rather pander to his liberal, pro-abortion base than defend the law of Kentucky."

Though no suit has yet been filed against Kentucky’s law, Beshear's announcement that he wouldn't defend it hearkens back to his predecessor Jack Conway, who refused to defend the state's constitutional ban on same-sex marriage in 2014.  Former Gov. Steve Beshear, the current attorney general's father, instead hired outside lawyers to defend the gay marriage ban. The case was eventually appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, where it was struck down in June 2015.

The Kentucky legislature also passed a law last week requiring doctors to conduct and narrate ultrasounds on women seeking abortions. Beshear said he would defend that law, which is being challenged by the ACLU.

ACLU, State’s Lone Abortion Provider Sue Over Ultrasound Law

J. Tyler Franklin

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky and the commonwealth’s only abortion provider are suing the state over a new abortion law that requires a doctor to conduct an ultrasound and provide a fetal description to a woman seeking an abortion.

The legislation was among a handful of conservative priorities rushed out of the General Assembly last week by Republicans, who had total control of the legislative process for the first time in state history after sweeping elections this fall.

William Sharp, Legal Director of the ACLU of Kentucky, called the law unconstitutional.

General Assembly Approves Anti-Abortion Bills, Awaiting Signature Of Governor

J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

The General Assembly gave final approval to a pair of controversial anti-abortion bills on Saturday as Republicans quickly cleared conservative legislation by the end of their first week controlling the legislative process in Kentucky.

Women would be prevented from getting abortions during or after the 20th week of pregnancy under one bill. The other would require doctors performing an abortion to conduct an ultrasound of the woman and verbally describe the fetus before the procedure.

Both bills would take effect once they are signed by Gov. Matt Bevin, which he has indicated he will do.

Kentucky Lawmakers Advance Measures To Limit Abortions

J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

Lawmakers gave initial approval to two anti-abortion bills Wednesday as Republicans assume control of the legislative process and fast-track conservative policies previously stymied by Democrats.

Protesters came out in force to oppose the measures during committee hearings, at times groaning when elected officials argued in favor of the measures and cheering lawmakers who voted against them.

The bills could be signed into law as soon as this Saturday. Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover said the legislature would likely meet over the weekend to give final passage to what Republicans consider high-priority legislation.

Bill Would Ban Abortions After 20 Weeks Of Pregnancy

LRC Public Information

Women wouldn’t be able to get abortions if they are more than 20 weeks pregnant under a bill proposed in the Kentucky Senate Tuesday.

The legislation has a good chance of passing the full legislature and governor’s desk, which are controlled by Republicans for the first time in state history.

Senate President Robert Stivers said that the bill would protect unborn fetuses because they don’t get to decide whether to go forth with an abortion.

“There is at this point in time two viable beings in this decision,” Stivers said. “One had a choice early on to make a decision to conceive or not conceive. But once conception starts there becomes another life involved. And the legislature has its ability to control how that life may proceed or how it may be terminated.”