Beshear Will Defend Abortion Ultrasound Law, Won’t Defend 20-Week Abortion Ban

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he will not defend the state if it is sued over a law banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy passed by the state legislature last week.

Beshear said his office wouldn’t represent the state on the 20-week ban because it is “clearly unconstitutional” and that identical laws have been struck down in other jurisdictions. A federal appeals courts have ruled against similar laws in North Carolina and Idaho.

Republican Governor Matt Bevin accused Beshear of refusing to do his job.

"Even though he is obligated by law to do so, AG Beshear refuses to defend the 20-week abortion ban, a bill that won the support of nearly 80 percent of the General Assembly, including 21 Democrats," Bevin said in a statement. "AG Beshear would rather pander to his liberal, pro-abortion base than defend the law of Kentucky."

Though no suit has yet been filed against Kentucky’s law, Beshear's announcement that he wouldn't defend it hearkens back to his predecessor Jack Conway, who refused to defend the state's constitutional ban on same-sex marriage in 2014. Former Gov. Steve Beshear, the current attorney general's father, instead hired outside lawyers to defend the gay marriage ban. The case was eventually appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, where it was struck down in June 2015.

The Kentucky legislature also passed a law last week requiring doctors to conduct and narrate ultrasounds on women seeking abortions. Beshear said he would defend that law, which is being challenged by the ACLU.