Bevin Calls Removal Of Confederate Monuments A ‘Sanitization Of History’

By 10 seconds ago

Credit Jacob Ryan

Gov. Matt Bevin says that he’s opposed to removing Confederate monuments from public property, calling it a “sanitization of history.”

The statement comes days after violence in Charlottesville, Virginia stemming from a white nationalist protest of that city’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

“I absolutely disagree with this sanitization of history,” Bevin said in an interview on WVHU radio in Huntington, West Virginia.

“If we want to learn from history, if we don’t want to repeat the mistakes of our pasts then we better teach it to our young people.”

One person died and more than 30 were injured in the Charlottesville rally, where a driver rammed a car into a group of counter-protesters. Two Virginia state troopers also died in a related helicopter crash.

In response, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray announced plans to remove the statues of two confederate generals from the old Fayette County Courthouse, which is situated on the city’s main street. And Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has ordered a review of all monuments and other public art.

Bevin’s position amounts to a reversal from his standpoint in 2015, when he said that it would be “appropriate” to remove a white marble statue of Jefferson Davis from the rotunda of the state capitol building. He was running for governor at the time.

Kentucky’s NAACP chapter is renewing efforts to remove the statue after the deadly Charlottesville rally.

The Jefferson Davis statue in the capitol rotunda was commissioned in 1932 using funds raised by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and a $5,000 appropriation from the Kentucky legislature.

During the interview on WVHU, Bevin also echoed President Donald Trump’s initial response to the violent rally, blaming the violence on both the white nationalists and counter protesters.

“As has been said by the president, ‘on all sides,’” Bevin said. “People are offended by the idea that people take exception to a particular type of hatred versus another. All of it is reprehensible.”

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, white nationalists are planning a rally in Lexington in opposition to the proposed removal of confederate statues.

The city’s urban-county council is scheduled to consider a proposal to remove the monuments on Tuesday afternoon.

Tags: 
Matt Bevin
Charlottesville

Related Content

Officer Accused of Mocking Death in Charlottesville, Va.

By Associated Press 6 hours ago
Creative Commons

A Kentucky police officer is facing discipline for allegedly making a Facebook post mocking the death of a woman killed after a vehicle rammed into a protest against a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Shively police Lt. Col. Josh Myers says that Officer Morris Rinehardt was placed Monday on paid administrative leave and that an internal investigation is underway.

Local news outlets report the post on Rinehardt's personal Facebook page is a picture of a car with a caption that says, "When you were born a Challenger but identify as a Ram." The man charged in connection to the Charlottesville incident was driving a Dodge Challenger.

Kentucky NAACP Renews Call For Removal Of Confederate Statue In Capitol

By 20 hours ago
Credit Flickr/Creative Commons/J. Stephen Conn

Kentucky’s NAACP chapter is renewing efforts to remove a statue of Jefferson Davis from the state capitol rotunda after a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

“It is an issue that speaks to today’s society and where we are in America in terms of race,” said Raoul Cunningham, president of the Louisville NAACP.

Cunningham said the statue is offensive to African-Americans and that Davis, former president of the Confederate States of America, is falsely regarded as a hero.

“That he was not. He was a traitor to the United States government, aside from the other convictions he had in regard to slavery,” said Cunningham.

Man Charged With Killing Counter-Protester in Virginia Grew Up in Kentucky

By Associated Press Aug 14, 2017

The young man accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white supremacist rally was fascinated with Nazism, idolized Adolf Hitler, and had been singled out by school officials in the 9th grade for his "deeply held, radical" convictions on race, a former high school teacher said Sunday.

James Alex Fields Jr. also confided that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was younger and had been prescribed an anti-psychotic medication, Derek Weimer said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Bowling Green Vigil Honoring Diversity Seeks to Counter Hate Following Charlottesville Attack

By Aug 14, 2017
Becca Schimmel

A vigil calling for solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia, and an end to white supremacy was held in downtown Bowling Green Sunday night. The event was in response to the deadly attack on counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally Saturday in Charlottesville that killed one person and injured at least 19 others.

About 200 people attended the vigil, holding candles in support of victims and signs in protest of white supremacy. Will Heller brought his son to the event to show him how people can come together and unite against hate.

 

 