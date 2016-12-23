Bevin Creates ‘Work Ready’ Free College Tuition Program

Gov. Matt Bevin
Gov. Matt Bevin has issued an executive order creating the Work Ready Scholarship Program, which will provide free tuition to eligible Kentucky students getting a two-year degree that could be used in “high-demand” industries like healthcare and manufacturing.

“[T]he Commonwealth of Kentucky is committed to increasing the currently low workforce participation rate by expanding the skilled, competitive workforce necessary to attract new businesses to the state,” Bevin wrote in the executive order.

A similar version of the program was approved by the state legislature in the spring, but Bevin vetoed the enabling legislation, saying it was “hastily written.” He also vetoed the first year of the program’s funding, delaying its implementation until the 2017-2018 school year.

Unlike the version of the scholarship vetoed by Bevin, the new initiative requires students to seek a degree or certificate that can be used in one of the state’s “top 5 high-demand industries,” as determined by the state.

Currently, those industries include healthcare, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics, business services/IT, and construction, according to the executive order.

House Speaker Greg Stumbo pushed for the Work Ready scholarship during this year’s legislative session. He said the new program shouldn’t limit which subjects students can major in.

“This executive order undermines the very goal of the scholarship as it passed the General Assembly,” Stumbo said in an emailed statement.

“We showed it was possible, and very affordable, to help every graduating high school student pursuing a two-year college degree. We didn’t want to micromanage students, or pick winners and losers, as this order does, and we would already be helping them if not for the governor’s veto. His own college background, in which he earned his degree in Japanese and East Asian Studies, is a perfect case study. Let’s let the students decide what they think is best for their careers while we try to help them meet their goals. It’s really that simple.”

The Work Ready scholarship proposal was a major ambition of Democrats, who fought to include it in the final compromise budget during this year’s legislative session.

Bevin vetoed the program but preserved funding for the second year of the scholarship, saying more work needed to be done to craft the initiative.

“Developing and implementing a properly functioning Work Ready Scholarship program will take a great deal of time and effort,” Bevin said in his veto message at the time.

Under the new program, students will be able to use the scholarship to attend a school in the Kentucky Community and Technical College system, one of Kentucky’s 4-year public universities or any other accredited school in the state.

However, the scholarship award would max out at the cost of in-state tuition and fees to attend a KCTCS institution full-time.

In order to be eligible, a student must be a Kentucky resident, hold a high school diploma or a GED, and maintain a 2.0 grade-point average while enrolled in the program.

Students are also required to apply for federal tuition assistance — the Work Ready scholarship would pay for the tuition cost not covered by the federal government.

Students would only be able to get the scholarship for four semesters, 32 credit hours, or until they get their first associate degree (whichever comes earliest).

The executive order also creates a trust fund in the State Treasury for the scholarship, which will be funded by the state, gifts, grants and federal funds.

After First Year In Office, Bevin Says State ‘More United’ Than Ever

By Dec 10, 2016
Ryland Barton

After his first year in office, Gov. Matt Bevin says Kentucky is more united now than ever, pointing to Republicans’ recent dominance in elections across the state. “If you don’t think we’re uniting Kentucky, there’s never in the history of Kentucky been a Republican House, Senate and governor’s seat,” Bevin said.

Trade Under Trump: Business Leaders Skeptical About Big Changes

By Dec 12, 2016
Becca Schimmel | Ohio Valley ReSource

During the presidential campaign I visited two regional manufacturing executives who do business in the same county but hold views on trade that are worlds apart. Now that Donald Trump is the president-elect, I asked them and some regional economists how the new administration’s approach to trade might affect the Ohio Valley region.


Bevin Rules Out Transgender Bathroom Bill

By Associated Press Dec 9, 2016
Jaison Gardner

Kentucky's Republican governor says he will not use the state's new GOP majority to push through a bill restricting transgender bathroom use. Matt Bevin held a news conference Friday to discuss his first year in office and look ahead to the 2017 legislative session, where Republicans will hold super majorities in both chambers for the first time.

After Kentucky Arts Council Shakeup, Artists Worry About Commercial Agenda

By Ashlie Stevens Nov 23, 2016
Kenneth Hayden

Some state cultural leaders are concerned that a Kentucky arts agency restructured by Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday will prioritize commercial over creative value in the arts, diminishing their overall impact in the commonwealth.

The Kentucky Arts Council is designed to generate value for, participation in and benefit from the arts. Funding for the agency — which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year — is provided by the General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. 

As the state partner of the NEA, the council receives matching funds from the organization to distribute within Kentucky. This year, arts groups such as Actors Theatre of Louisville, the Louisville Orchestra and Stage One received funding from the council. It also distributes funds to individual artists.

On Friday, Bevin dismissed all but four of its members and reduced the size of the council from 16 to 15 people. He also accepted the resignation of executive director Lori Meadows, although sources say she was pushed out.

In a news release, Secretary of the Cabinet of Tourism, Arts and Heritage Don Parkinson wrote: “The new arts council will focus on ensuring that Kentucky artisans have the skills and knowledge to develop and successfully sell their products.”

Court Rules Bevin Can Appoint Judges To Aid Workers’ Comp Backlog

By Nov 23, 2016
Thinkstock

A judge says Gov. Matt Bevin can appoint six administrative law judges to help deal with a backlog of workers’ compensation cases while a lawsuit over whether the governor can reorganize the board that nominates new judges continues.

The same judge has ruled against Bevin in several decisions, drawing the ire from the governor.

Bevin reorganized the Worker’s Compensation Nominating Commission in May, dismissing seven members appointed by former Gov. Steve Beshear before their terms ended. He later replaced it with a five-person board that he named the Worker’s Compensation Nominating Committee.

A group of labor unions, injured workers and a former commissioner sued Bevin for the move.

And over the summer, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd temporarily blocked the move, calling it a “wholesale firing of duly appointed state officials” and putting the old version of the board back in place.

Bevin Appeals U of L Ruling, Beshear Asks For High Court Hearing

By Nov 22, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

After Gov. Matt Bevin appealed a ruling that blocked his overhaul of the University of Louisville board of trustees, Attorney General Andy Beshear has requested that the case be fast-tracked to the state’s highest court.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled in October that Bevin’s reorganization of the U of L board was illegal, saying that the governor didn’t have the authority to unilaterally dismantle a public university board and remove all of its members in the process.

Bevin’s appeal would send the case to the Kentucky Court of Appeals, but Beshear asked that the case go straight to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

In his motion, Beshear said the case needs to be resolved because Bevin has refused to fill vacancies on the board while the case is on appeal. He also cited concerns that U of L could lose its accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools for “undue political influence.”