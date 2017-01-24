Bevin Must Prioritize Jail Overcrowding, Says Top City Prosecutor

By Jacob Ryan 2 minutes ago

Jefferson County’s top prosecutor is calling on Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin to take action on overcrowded jails in Louisville and across the state.

Speaking at a press briefing this week, Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said Louisville jails are well beyond capacity, and that’s an issue that hurts the ability of prosecutors and law enforcement to keep violent criminals off the streets.

“The governor and the department of corrections needs to get on the ball,” he said.

Wine was speaking during a briefing Monday at Louisville Metro Police Department headquarters meant to update reporters on a multi-agency task force formed recently to combat violent crime in the city.

State felony offenders being held at Metro Corrections as they await transfer to prison are clogging the system. That leaves too little space to house people being arrested by law enforcement in Louisville, said Jeff Cooke, spokesman for Wine’s office, in an email Tuesday.

He said a “backlog” remains of some 360 inmates awaiting transfer out of Metro Corrections and to a state facility.

“The backlog is having serious repercussions here in Jefferson County and is causing us to divert attention and resources to handle the problem at our end of the process to the detriment of other law enforcement efforts in our community,” Cooke said.

Bevin’s office diverted a request for comment to the state’s Department of Corrections. In an email, a spokeswoman for that department said they’re “keenly aware” of increasing prison populations and are “working diligently to address the issue.”

An Ongoing Problem

Overcrowded jails in Louisville and across the state aren’t a new issue facing law enforcement and prosecutors in Kentucky.

State officials made a push last year to reopen three private prisons that were previously closed amid allegations of mismanagement and reports of sexual abuse. At the time, John Tilley, secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, said doing so is a critical step in easing the burden failed reforms have had on the justice system.

The state’s two-year budget, approved by lawmakers in 2016, included provisions for the reopening of the private prisons in eastern Kentucky.

It’s unclear, however, if those private prisons will be reopened, said Lisa Lamb, spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections.

“We are continuing to review the possibility,” she said in an emailed statement.

Federal Investigation Into Boyd County Jail A Rarity For Kentucky

By R.G. Dunlop Nov 6, 2016
The U.S. Department of Justice’s recently announced investigation into the Boyd County Detention Center is a rarity, only the third such investigation of a Kentucky jail or prison in the past 36 years.

But so far there has been no public disclosure of the basis for the federal probe.

A DOJ press release issued earlier this week referred only to broad categories of focus: whether jail inmates are protected from the use of excessive force, or subjected to “an invasion of their bodily privacy;” and whether the jail “indiscriminately uses restrictive housing without due process.”

Asked for more specific information about why it had initiated the investigation, a DOJ spokesman said “the department will decline to comment beyond our release.”

New Kentucky Expungement Law Goes Into Effect

By Jul 16, 2016
Kentuckians with certain Class D felony convictions are now eligible to apply to clear their criminal records as long as they have stayed out of trouble for five years.

The new law also allows people with gubernatorial pardons to expunge convictions and loosens restrictions for clearing misdemeanor convictions.

Louisville attorney Benham Sims, a former Jefferson District Court judge, said the new law will make it easier for people with criminal records to get jobs and get on with their lives.

“The number one way to reduce a return to jail is employment,” Sims said. “We need to allow these people to move on.”

The new law applies to 61 Class D felonies, which constitute about 70 percent of Class D felonies committed. Those with eligible convictions have to wait five years after completing their sentences (incarceration, parole, restitution, probation, etc.) before applying.

County Officials, Jailers Ask Bevin To Veto Private Prisons Provision

By Apr 27, 2016
County officials have asked Gov. Matt Bevin to veto language in the state budget bill that would allow three private prisons to reopen in Kentucky.

The budget language would allow the state to recommission private prison contracts in Floyd, Marion and Lee counties if those counties’ jails become overpopulated.

The state already pays county jails to incarcerate some inmates who would otherwise go to state penitentiaries.

Renee Craddock, executive director of the Kentucky Jailers Association, said the private prison policy would shift that money away from counties.

“They are pulling revenue from counties at a time when counties don’t have a lot of revenue to spare,” she said.

Beleaguered Kentucky Corrections Department Names New Commissioner

By R.G. Dunlop Feb 20, 2016

This story has been updated to include a statement from the Department of Corrections.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections has named Rodney Ballard, Fayette County’s jailer, as its new commissioner.

Ballard will begin his state job on March 14, replacing LaDonna Thompson, who has served as commissioner since 2008, according to three sources who requested anonymity because an official staff announcement was pending.

Ballard on Friday morning referred questions to the state Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, which includes the Department of Corrections. A cabinet spokeswoman declined to immediately confirm Ballard’s appointment. The agency issued a statement Friday afternoon.

Ballard, a former state police officer, has run the Division of Community Corrections in Lexington since March 2012. In that capacity, he oversaw a 1,266-bed jail, the state’s second-largest. Before that, Ballard was the state Department of Corrections’ deputy commissioner for Community Services & Local Facilities.

Senator Wants to Reform No-Jail Jailer System in Kentucky

By & R.G. Dunlop Jan 15, 2016
A bill filed this week in the Kentucky General Assembly seeks to increase accountability for the state’s no-jail jailers.

The proposal by Republican Sen. Danny Carroll of Paducah would require each jailer without a jail to submit quarterly reports to his or her county’s fiscal court, listing, among other things, “a summary of all official duties performed” by the jailer and any deputies.

“So that way the public knows, it’s open records, it’s very transparent on what the jailers are actually doing and making sure that the public is getting its money’s worth in those counties and that the tax dollars are being spent efficiently,” Carroll said Friday. “It just builds some transparency and accountability. That’s the main goal.”

Carroll said these reforms make “common sense” after reading media reports last year about no-jail jailers.

WFPL’s Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting revealed that a third of the elected jailers in the state’s 120 counties had no jail to run, yet earned annual salaries ranging from $20,000 to nearly $70,000.

The no-jail jailers’ pay, coupled with that of their nearly 100 deputies, cost taxpayers approximately $2 million annually. (Read: “Only in Kentucky: Jailers Without Jails”)

KyCIR found that many of the no-jail jailers had few if any regular responsibilities except transporting prisoners, and some did little or none of that. Fiscal courts’ oversight of those jailers often had been lax, and nepotism pervaded the century-old system of county jailers, which is the only one of its kind in the United States.