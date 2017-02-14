Bill Aims to Make it Easier for Kentucky Felons to Get Jobs

People convicted of crimes could no longer be automatically denied an occupational license issued by the state under sweeping reforms proposed by Republican leaders.

Senate Bill 120 says a hiring or licensing authority cannot disqualify a person solely because of a criminal conviction, unless the board makes a connection between the conviction and the license being sought. The bill would also give the person the right to a formal hearing and the ability to appeal the decision to the circuit court.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield announced the legislation during a news conference on Tuesday. The bill is part of an ongoing effort to reform the state's criminal justice system, including a law that went into effect last year allowing people convicted of certain nonviolent felonies to expunge their records.