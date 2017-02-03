Bogus 'Bowling Green Massacre' Claim Snarls Trump Adviser Conway

  • Kellyanne Conway, a member of President Trump's senior White House team, is being ridiculed for making a false claim about Iraqi refugees.
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, is under fire after making the false claim that Bowling Green, Ky., was the scene of a massacre carried out by Iraqis. Conway made the claim in an MSNBC interview that aired Thursday night, in which she argued in favor of President Trump's immigration and refugee ban.

In trying to make her case, Conway also accused the media of not covering a massacre on U.S. soil that was perpetrated by terrorists posing as refugees. Friday morning, Conway seemed to suggest in a tweet that the claim had been an honest mistake.

In the interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews, Conway defended Trump's order to freeze the flow of travelers and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries. The travel ban, Conway said, is "narrowly proscribed, and also temporary," and is aimed at making America safer.

The senior member of Trump's staff, who is credited with introducing the concept of "alternative facts" to America's discourse, then said:

"I bet, there was very little coverage — I bet it's brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized — and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. I mean, most people don't know that because it didn't get covered."

In this case, as a growing number of people are pointing out, most people don't know that purported "new information" because it describes something that did not transpire.

Conway's claim is being ridiculed on Twitter and elsewhere, with fake tributes emerging to honor the nonexistent tragic event. Some of them invoke the hashtag #jesuisbowlinggreen, playing off of expressions of empathy over actual tragic attacks that transpired in recent history.

We'll note that no Iraqi has carried out a deadly attack in the U.S. since the U.S.-led invasion of their country in 2003, though many Iraqis were involved in the insurgency that killed American troops. And as NPR's Greg Myre has reported, Trump's list of nations whose citizens are barred from entering the U.S. "doesn't include any countries from which radicalized Muslims have actually killed Americans in the U.S. since Sept. 11, 2001."

As criticism poured forth Friday morning, Conway said in a tweet, "Honest mistakes abound."

That statement highlights a dilemma in today's America: When public officials become known for promoting inaccuracies — and fake news is blamed for misinforming people — the task of distinguishing honest mistakes from calculated misstatements becomes more complex.

This morning, Conway also complained that an NBC reporter had contacted her about a separate story — but hadn't asked her to clarify her remarks about Bowling Green.

"Not cool, not journalism," she wrote.

Setting aside Conway's claim of a massacre, the more widely accepted version of a known refugee-related national security event in Kentucky goes something like this: Two Iraqi men who entered the U.S. as refugees and lived in Bowling Green were arrested in 2011 and charged with supporting a terrorist group.

Despite acquiring Stinger missiles, guns and explosives that they believed to be real, neither Waad Alwan nor Mohanad Hammadi carried out an attack in Kentucky; instead, they tried to send the weapons and money to al-Qaida in Iraq. And rather than being radicalized in the U.S., both men admitted to being involved in IED attacks on U.S. vehicles in Iraq.

At the time, national security experts said the case revealed "an alarming gap in the screening process" for refugees, as NPR's Carrie Johnson reported.

"U.S. Homeland Security officials say the Alwan case exposed gaps in the screening process at the start of the Obama administration," Johnson reported in 2011 (when they were arrested, both men had been in the U.S. for around two years). "Nowadays, they say, applicants undergo a lot more scrutiny, and their names are run through more terrorist watch lists and other intelligence databases."

In 2013, Alwan and Hammadi were sentenced to lengthy prison sentences — a life term for Hammadi and a 40-year term for Alwan.

"Both defendants were closely monitored by federal law enforcement authorities in the months leading up to their arrests," the Justice Department said. "Neither was charged with plotting attacks within the United States."

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit NPR.

Trump Advisor Claims 'Bowling Green Massacre' That Never Happened Justifies Travel Ban

A senior advisor to President Donald Trump is under fire for citing a so-called “Bowling Green massacre” as a way to defend the administration’s recent travel ban.

Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC last night that the administration was justified in banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries because of the 2011 incident in southern Kentucky.

But there was never a “massacre” in Bowling Green.

Two Iraqi citizens, Mohanad Shareff Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan, were arrested in Warren County that year and later sentenced to federal prison after they were caught in an FBI sting operation.

Life Sentence Upheld for Iraqi Arrested in Bowling Green on Terrorism Charges

A federal appeals court has upheld the life sentence of an Iraqi man who was arrested in Bowling Green and pleaded guilty to conspiring to send cash and weapons to al-Qaida in Iraq in 2010 and 2011.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals decided there wasn't any government misconduct in the case of 26-year-old Mohanad Shareef Hammadi.  Judge Karen Nelson Moore concluded that the government presented Hammadi with an opportunity to commit a crime and he took it.

A co-defendant, 32-year-old Waad Ramadan Alwan, received a 40-year sentence.

Hammadi and Alwan pleaded guilty to conspiring to ship machine guns and shoulder-fired missiles to al-Qaida in Iraq. Prosecutors said the two were working with an informant.  

Both were arrested in May 2011 in Bowling Green. Hammadi is in a maximum-security prison in Colorado.

Appeals Court to Hear Case of Iraqi Sentenced to Life in Kentucky Terrorism Case

A federal appeals court is scheduled in November to hear the case of an Iraqi man sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to terrorism charges.

The attorney for Mohanad Shareef Hammadi, 25, will get to argue why he thinks his client's prison sentence should be reduced. Prosecutors oppose any reduction.

A co-defendant, Waad Ramadan Alwan, 32, received a 40-year sentence in January.

Hammadi and Alwan pleaded guilty in 2011 and 2012 to conspiring to ship thousands in cash, machine guns, rifles, grenades and shoulder-fired missiles to al-Qaida in Iraq in 2010 and 2011. Prosecutors said the two were working with a confidential informant.

Both were arrested in May 2011 in Bowling Green in a federal sting operation.

Hammadi is being held in a maximum-security prison in Colorado.

Alwan to Serve Sentence in Indiana

An Iraqi man sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to terrorism charges in Bowling Green has been assigned to a high-security facility in Indiana.

The federal Bureau of Prisons lists 32 year old Waad Ramadan Alwan as an inmate at United States Penitentiary-Terre Haute. The high security facility is about 70 miles west of Indianapolis.  A co-defendant, 25 year old Mohanad Shareef Hammadi, is serving life in prison at the United States Penitentiary-Big Sandy in Inez, KY.

Hammadi To Appeal Life Sentence

An Iraqi man who pleaded guilty to terrorism charges has filed a notice of appeal of his sentence of life in prison without parole.

Mohanad Shareef Hammadi intends to ask the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to review the sentence handed down in January after he pleaded guilty to working to ship thousands in cash, machine guns, rifles, grenades and shoulder-fired missiles to al-Qaeda in Iraq in 2011. U.S. District Judge Thomas Russell sentenced the 25 year old Hammadi in January in Bowling Green.

A co-defendant in the case received a 40 year sentence, he has not filed a notice of appeal.

Prosecutors say the two men were caught in an FBI sting with an informant posing as a contact with terrorists in Iraq.