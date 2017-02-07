Bowling Green Chamber Touts Accomplishments, Honors Ransdell and Taylor at Annual Dinner

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its accomplishments of 2016 at its annual dinner Monday night. President and CEO Ron Bunch said the Chamber brought in a half billion dollars in capital investment and more than 700 new jobs

There were 15 different expansions or new businesses in Warren County last year including the announcement of a huge expansion at the Corvette assembly plant. That was named the number one business project in the state.

In June, General Motors announced a $270-million investment in the plant to upgrade technology and improve the plant’s manufacturing processes. The expansion will create up to 270 new jobs

Western Kentucky University vice-president for public affairs Robbin Taylor assumed the duties of the chamber’s 2017 chairman of the board and WKU president Dr. Gary Ransdell accepted the lifetime achievement award for his two decades leading the university.