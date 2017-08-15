Bowling Green City Leaders Vote to Sue Over Controversial Downtown Project

The Bowling Green City Commission has voted to pursue legal action related to the once-troubled downtown parking garage wrap. 

The city hired a northern Kentucky law firm last month to investigate potential civil claims over the construction and operation of the property formerly known as Hitcents Park Plaza. 

Slim Nash was the only commissioner to vote against pursuing lawsuits.  He says the city has already spent more than $100,000 for investigations that resulted in no charges.

"We've had private attorneys, the state auditor, the attorney general, the commonwealth's attorney, and the FBI all look into this and nobody's made a move," Nash told WKU Public Radio.

Under former developer, Mills Family Realty, financial problems closed two of the restaurants in the wrap and resulted in liens on the property.  Mayor Bruce Wilkerson is more optimistic that the city can recoup taxpayer dollars through legal action.

"I want to make sure it has nothing to do with the currenty ownership or how it's being run, but in the original development," Wilkerson stated after Tuesday's city commission meeting.

Thirty-million dollars in bonds were sold by Warren County to pay off the liens and debt on the property.  A different developer completed unfinished construction on the project.  Now called Stadium Park Plaza, the property is under new ownership.

Mayor Wilkerson says the city is still working with attorneys to determine which parties to sue. 

Commissioner Nash says he fears that ongoing litigation will hamper downtown redevelopment.

New Developer Wants to Reopen Restaurants Adjacent to Bowling Green Ballpark

By Jun 2, 2015

The owner of the Bowling Green Hot Rods is in final negotiations to take over development of the commercial wrap of the downtown parking garage. 

Jerry Katzoff laid out his plans to the Warren County Fiscal Court on Tuesday.

Katzoff, who has experience in real estate and restaurants, said he wants to reopen the famed Mariah’s restaurant and possibly the 643 sports bar.

"I think five restaurants in this small town and in the same market is tough," Katzoff told WKU Public Radio.  "I think a sports bar and a family-oriented restaurant could work really well around the stadium."

Katzoff believes Mariah’s can reopen in the next month.  He envisions the other restaurants being replaced with new tenants.  Katzoff is considering retail offices, apartments, and condominiums.

Financial problems closed the restaurants in recent months and resulted in liens on the property, although a settlement agreement has been reached. 

Once Katzoff takes over development of the wrap, Hitcents Park Plaza would be renamed Stadium Park Plaza.

Audit Reveals Mismanagement of Downtown Bowling Green Project

By Dec 30, 2015

The state auditor’s office has completed its investigation of a commercial development in downtown Bowling Green. 

The audit released Tuesday shows that a lack of oversight fueled many of the project’s problems.

The audit said both the city and county failed to properly oversee the project that included businesses in a part of the downtown parking garage formerly known as Hitcents Park Plaza. 

The development has created a host of legal and financial troubles, including lawsuits and liens on the property. 

The audit found that lack of oversight and confusing contracts helped create a $4.5 million deficit.  The report also cited the developer’s lack of experience in construction and the use of funds for expenses not permitted by project agreements. 

The audit did not reveal whether any of the issues were criminal in nature.

Bowling Green Landmark Leaving Historic Downtown Home for New Location

By Samira Asad Feb 5, 2014
Abbey Oldham

A well-known Bowling Green restaurant is moving from its historic downtown location after being purchased by a new owner.

Mariah’s 1818 restaurant is headed to the Hitcents Park Plaza, in a different part of the city’s downtown. The restaurant was purchased by the MR Group Monday, and will be one of five restaurants opening in the plaza.

Bowling Green natives have taken to Mariah’s Facebook page to share their feelings on the move. Although there are some who support the change, many are sharing feelings of disappointment, saying that the Mariah’s Moore House location is what creates the beloved atmosphere of the restaurant, and that the new location simply won’t be the same.

Some accused the purchasing group of not understanding the historical significance of Mariah’s Restaurant and its location and what it means to the community.

Mariah’s responded on their Facebook page, saying the new location will provide more space and necessary updates which will better serve the community.

Mariah’s will be opened in the current location through March 31 and will open its new doors in April.