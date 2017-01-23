Bowling Green Man Charged in Deadly Shooting

A Bowling Green man involved in a shooting Sunday night outside a restaurant has died.

Witnesses told police the incident happened in the parking lot of Puerto Vallarta on Scottsville Road.

Twenty-two-year-old Victor Rangel Orozco died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Twenty-one-year-old Jamie Garcia, also of Bowling Green, told police he was sitting in a vehicle behind Orozco looking at a handgun he was attempting to purchase from the victim. Garcia said he thought the gun was unloaded, pulled the trigger, and fired into Orozco’s vehicle.

Garcia led police to a trash can on Woodhurst Drive where he had disposed of the weapon. The gun’s serial number had been removed. Garcia was charged with manslaughter and other offenses.