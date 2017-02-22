Bowling Green Residents Voice Concerns about Russian Interference to Congressman Guthrie

A group of Bowling Green residents met with Republican Congressman Brett Guthrie to air concerns, especially about Russian interference in the 2016 election.
A group of  citizens from the Bowling Green area met with Republican Congressman Brett Guthrie on Feb. 22 to express concern about issues that have arisen with the administration of President Trump. Maureen Davis is a spokeswoman for the group of seven area residents that met with Guthrie.

Basically our number one concern is making sure that he supports an independent investigation into the interference of Russia in our election. There’s a bill that’s been presented in the House to that effect.”

That proposed legislation, H.R. 356, is a House of Representatives bill that would establish a national commission to investigate foreign interference in the 2016 election.

Guthrie didn’t promise the group that he will support that particular bill, but he did say a bipartisan committee is being formed to look into the issue.

Michael Gramling said one of the reasons he came to the meeting was also concern about connections with Russia.

“I believe that there is plenty of information and evidence out there that there has been illegal contact with Russia before the election.”

Gramling said he was a young man during Watergate and the investigation of then-President Richard Nixon took a lot of effort and “following the money.” But Gramling said the efforts were well-founded.

“We found a president who was violating the Constitution and in the end, democratic institutions prevailed,” said Gramling, who wants to see that kind of extensive follow-up now to the information that’s arisen about Russia and the Trump administration.

Guthrie said the meeting of more than half an hour gave everyone a chance to discuss the concerns.             

“And I told them there’s going to be an investigation by the House Intelligence Committee, bipartisan - Republican and Democrat, the chairman and the ranking member, are putting together a work plan for the House Intelligence Committee  to investigate Russian influence. We know Russia influenced the election. There’s no evidence they changed the outcome.”

Guthrie and the local residents described the meeting as “cordial”.  

Senator Rand Paul
Brett Guthrie

Related Content

Guthrie Says Republicans Should Be the Party Backed by the Nation's Immigrants

By Aug 8, 2016
Kevin Willis

Kentucky’s Second District Congressman says his party needs to tone down some of its rhetoric about illegal immigration, and better explain how its economic policies could help those coming to the country legally.

Bowling Green Republican Brett Guthrie told WKU Public Radio Monday that the GOP is missing opportunities to appeal to immigrants who arrived in America legally in search of jobs and a better life.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has proposed banning all Muslims from entering the U.S., and has called for a wall to be built between the U.S. and Mexico. Guthrie says Republicans can’t afford to be painted as a party unwelcoming to immigrants.

“We as a party can’t look like we’re against people coming here legally,” Guthrie said. Instead, the Warren County lawmaker said Republicans need to reach out to immigrants wanting to “invest in the American Dream and the American future. Guthrie said he thought “some of the rhetoric gets hot,” leaving some voters with a negative impression of the party.

Rand Paul Discusses Repeal and Replace With Medical Professionals

By Feb 20, 2017
Becca Schimmel

  Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who  is pushing a plan to replace the federal Affordable Care Act,  Paul met with medical professionals at a Bowling Green hospital Monday to discuss his health care ideas.

Medical professionals gathered at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital for an invitation only, town hall style meeting to hear details about Sen. Paul’s replacement plan. The Bowling Green Republican is proposing a tax credit of up to $5,000 per person to use as part of a Health Savings Account. His plan would also remove the Affordable Care Act’s mandate that every American get coverage.