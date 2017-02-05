At Bowling Green Unity Walk, Hundreds Come Together for Diversity and Inclusion

Supporters of refugees and immigrants in Bowling Green hope a weekend unity walk and prayer vigil helps bring the community even closer together.

More than 500 people marched in downtown Bowling Green Saturday afternoon.

Many participants said they were especially excited since a U. S. District judge in Seattle ruled President Trump’s ban on travelers from seven mostly Muslim countries illegal just hours earlier.

The hundreds of marchers began at Bowling Green’s First Christian Church. Senior minister Meagan Houston said the march was a show of solidarity among many different groups of people in the city.

"Our neighbors who look like us, and those who don't. Our neighbors who speak like us, and those who don't. Our neighbors who pray like us, and our neighbors who may not even pray at all."

Houston said the prayer vigil was an opportunity to show those neighbors they’re not alone.

Imam Sedin Agic, the leader of a mosque in Bowling Green, said he was pleasantly surprised by the number of people who showed up at Saturday's event. He said many non-Muslims in the area have been going out of their way to make him and other members of his mosque feel like they’re an accepted part of the community.  

"When I go to my mosque and I see the flowers, and the messages that say, 'You are welcome, We stand with you, We are supporting you'--that's really amazing."

Agic said many Muslims around the country are fearful, uncomfortable and feel they’re not welcome. But he doesn’t sense that in Bowling Green.

Tags: 
refugees
immigrants
Bowling Green

Related Content

Bowling Green Refugee Reacts To Kellyanne Conway's Comments

By Feb 3, 2017
Becca Schimmel

A Bowling Green refugee and business owner says comments made by a senior advisor to President Trump about a so-called “Bowling Green Massacre” are hurtful to him and other refugees.

Kellyanne Conway used the expression in an interview Thursday to describe the 2011 arrests of two Iraqi citizens in Bowling Green on terrorism charges.There were no deaths related to the case. Conway said Friday that she misspoke and meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists”, not “massacre.”

Wisam Asal, an Iraqi refugee living in Warren County, says the “massacre” comments cast Bowling Green in a negative light.

International High School in Bowling Green Reacts To Trump Travel Ban

By Becca Schimmel Feb 1, 2017
Adam Hatcher

It’s business as usual at Warren County’s International High School despite the news of President Trump’s travel ban.

Trump issued an executive order last week temporarily banning travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries. Gateway to Educational Opportunities, or GEO, is an International school that is home to students from 25 different countries. More than half of those students are refugees.

Principal Mike Stevenson said students have been surprisingly quiet about the travel ban and they arrived at school Monday and treated it like any other day. Stevens is conscious of the effect the ban could have on international students and their relatives, but says he hasn’t felt the need to address the student body.

Outside McConnell’s Louisville Office, Protesters Rally For Refugees

By Roxanne Scott Feb 1, 2017
Roxanne Scott

Hundreds of people gathered downtown Louisville Tuesday outside the office of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to voice their opposition to the executive orders signed by President Donald Trump regarding refugees and immigrants.

Some also complain that McConnell is not listening to their concerns. McConnell told ABC last weekend that he doesn’t want to make a blanket criticism of the policy, but the government should be careful going forward.

I went to the “No Ban! No Wall!” rally site outside the federal courthouse to talk to participants and some passers-by.

Bowling Green Refugee Voices Concern About Travel Ban

By Jan 30, 2017
Becca Schimmel

A Bowling Green refugee says his life has been turned upside down by President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Trump’s executive order bars travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

Hayder Hadi, an Iraqi refugee living in Warren County, is worried about his wife, who lives in Iraq and has been hoping to come to the U.S. to live with her husband and two sons. Hadi says he doesn’t know what to tell his children about their mother's future.

“My sons ask me what we doing with the issue of mom? I tell them, 'I don’t know.' What we will doing in the future? Dad? What you will be doing? I don’t know, my sons,” Hadi said.

Hadi worked for the U.S. governmental nonprofit focused on bringing relief and development to vulnerable communities. He said he was threatened by terrorist organizations because of his work. According to Hadi, it was that high risk work that helped him gain refugee status and a new life in the U.S.

Kentucky Elected Officials Mostly Quiet On Immigration Ban

By Ryland Barton Jan 30, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Days after President Donald Trump’s executive order relating to immigration and refugees, Kentucky’s elected officials are mostly silent on the issue.

Gov. Matt Bevin, Rep. Hal Rogers, Rep. Andy Barr, Rep. Thomas Massie, Rep. Brett Guthrie and Rep. James Comer haven’t responded to repeated requests for comment.

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s press office declined to respond to an inquiry, pointing instead to his appearance on ABC’s This Week.

“The president has a lot of latitude to try to secure the country. And I’m not going to make a blanket criticism of this effort,” McConnell said. “However, I think it’s important to remember, as I said, that a lot of Muslims are our best sources in the war against terror.”

WKU: 22 Students, At Least Two Faculty Members Potentially Impacted by Travel Ban

By Jan 30, 2017

Western Kentucky University has identified 22 students and two faculty members who are from the countries impacted by President Trump’s executive order banning entry into the U.S.

The school issued a statement Monday saying it doesn’t know of any affected students or faculty members who are currently overseas or being prevented from re-entering the U.S.

Trump’s order barred travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

WKU says its advising students and employees from those seven countries to avoid leaving the U.S. while parts of the ban are still in place.

Bowling Green Mayor: No Hard Feelings About 'Massacre' Comment

By Feb 3, 2017
City of Bowling Green

The mayor of Bowling Green says he doesn’t think recent comments about a so-called “massacre” in the city will harm its reputation.

A senior advisor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, cited what she called the “Bowling Green massacre” in defense of the administration’s controversial travel ban. Those comments were aired Thursday night in an interview on MSNBC.

Two Iraqi citizens were arrested in Bowling Green in 2011 on terrorism charges, but there were no attacks or deaths related to the incident.