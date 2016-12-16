Bowling Green Woman To Lead University of Tennessee

By Dec 16, 2016

The University of Tennessee's Board of Trustees on Thursday unanimously approved the appointment of Beverly Davenport as the first female chancellor of the public university system's flagship campus in Knoxville.

Davenport is a Bowling Green native who earned her undergraduate and Master’s degrees from Western Kentucky University.

Davenport, interim president of the University of Cincinnati, said she doesn't want to be defined by becoming the first woman to head the university.

"I don't think a lot about being a first," she said. "I'm so proud that this is a university that has the confidence in me, but I believe they have the confidence in me because of what I've done."

Among her earliest responsibilities will be to name a provost, the school's chief academic officer, and a new athletic director. Davenport said she welcomes the chance to influence campus leadership.

"I can't wait to get started on filing out the Cabinet," she said. "What a great opportunity to come into a job and find out that you get to choose a large part of your team."

Davenport will replace Jimmy Cheek, who announced last June that he was stepping down to return to teaching. Cheek had been chancellor since 2009.

The university has been targeted by conservative state lawmakers in recent years over diversity initiatives on campus and an annual student-run "Sex Week" event. Davenport said interacting with lawmakers is part of the job of administrators at public colleges and universities.

"Every state legislature is looking at a whole agenda of issues that have a bearing on what's going to happen on college campus," she said. "It is part of the work we do. We are public employees, we do our work in public places and on public land.

"We invite people to be part of our conversation," she said.

The school in July settled a lawsuit for $2.5 million that had been filed by eight women who said the university fostered a hostile sexual environment through a policy of indifference toward assault complaints against athletes.

"We have a federal responsibility — it's federal law — to protect our students," Davenport said. "So we are doing everything we can, and that comes from trying to educate, to create a consent culture, to protect our students and protect them from harm."

"This is serious, important work," she said. "And it takes resources and trained people to do the work."

Joe DiPietro, the president of the University of Tennessee system, said that the schools' run-ins with the state Legislature did not hurt recruiting efforts.

"There might be some states where it's easier, but the majority of them pretty much in our game from the standpoint of their interaction with the General Assembly and the General Assembly wanting information from their president or their chancellor," he said.

The board approved DiPietro's recommendation for Davenport to earn a base salary of $585,000 per year, plus housing, expenses and potential performance bonus of up to 15 percent.

Davenport will become the school's chancellor on Feb. 15 and be granted tenure as a professor at UT's school of communication.

Davenport earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Western Kentucky and her doctorate from Michigan.

Tags: 
WKU

Related Content

Sanford: It's a Great Day To Be a Hilltopper

By Dec 14, 2016
WKU Athletics

Western Kentucky University has hired Mike Sanford as the next head football coach. 

The 34-year-old Sanford has spent the past two seasons as Notre Dame's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. 

In a news conference Wednesday, Sanford said he’s been eyeing the WKU job for a while.

WKU Graduate Named New Leader of Bowling Green-Based Fruit of the Loom

By Dec 7, 2016
Fruit of the Loom

Fruit of the Loom has named a senior vice president at its global headquarters in Bowling Green as the company’s new chairman and CEO. Melissa Burgess-Taylor will lead the company following the unexpected death of former CEO Rick Medlin last month.

WKU Presidential Search Committee Meeting This Week Behind Closed Doors

By Nov 29, 2016
WKU

The Western Kentucky University presidential search committee is meeting in closed session Thursday and Friday in Nashville.

The group is considering candidates to replace WKU President Gary Ransdell, who is retiring next summer after 20 years at the school.

The school has issued an agenda for the meeting saying that the search committee will meet in closed session at the Nashville Airport Marriott to discuss applicants for the presidential position.

Kentucky law allows the search committee to conduct the hiring process behind closed doors,without members of the public or media present.

Some WKU employees have asked the search committee to conduct open meetings, and allow members of the community to meet with finalists before a decision is made.

Warren County GOP Chair: Election Shows How Far State Republican Party Has Come

By Nov 10, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

The head of the Warren County Republican Party says his party’s huge gains in the state House are more evidence of how the GOP has expanded its influence in Kentucky.

Scott Lasley, who is also a political science professor at Western Kentucky University, says the 17 seats Republicans picked up Tuesday are the result of the party’s increased focus on selecting quality candidates.

He says the party is now competitive in parts of the state where it used to not even put up a challenger against Democratic incumbents

If you go back and look at the data and the evolution of open seat races and uncontested races, it’s always that you had a bunch of Democrats that are running uncontested. Now it’s a bunch of Republicans that are uncontested,” Lasley said.


Five Arrested at WKU While Protesting Trump's Election

By Associated Press Nov 10, 2016
WKU

Five people have been arrested at Western Kentucky University after demonstrators began protesting the election of Donald Trump as president.

Protesters clashed with Trump supporters Wednesday evening outside a residence hall.

Campus police Sgt. Rafael Casas said the crowd gathered outside Pearce Ford Tower was peaceful at first, but then escalated into people shoving each other and throwing bottles.

The Warren County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to assist campus police with the large "out of control" crowd.

The agency said it arrested five people who refused multiple orders to leave the area. All five are charged with failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.

The sheriff's office says the arrests were made to maintain order and ensure public safety.