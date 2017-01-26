Caboni Tells WKU Staff Everyone Has to Do More to Attract, Retain, Graduate Students

The man picked to be Western Kentucky University’s next president says every employee’s mission must be to help students attain a degree.

Timothy Caboni is holding forums with WKU staff, faculty, and students Thursday. A forum for community members is being held Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Augenstein Alumni Center.

The school’s presidential search committee announced last week that Caboni was their “preferred candidate” to be WKU’s tenth president.

Caboni told staff members this morning that declining state support for higher education means it’s even more important to recruit and retain quality students.

“I don’t care what it is you do every day, I’m going to tell you today what your job is: it’s to make sure that every student that we admit finishes a degree in four years," Caboni said.

Caboni, the vice chancellor for public affairs at the University of Kansas, said WKU employees have to create an environment of support that will keep struggling students from dropping out. He also said a major goal of the university is to help local businesses create high-paying jobs that attract WKU graduates.

The board of regents is scheduled to vote Friday on whether to officially offer Caboni the WKU presidential post.