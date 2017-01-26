Caboni Tells WKU Staff Everyone Has to Do More to Attract, Retain, Graduate Students

By 10 minutes ago

Credit WKU

The man picked to be Western Kentucky University’s next president says every employee’s mission must be to help students attain a degree.

Timothy Caboni is holding forums with WKU staff, faculty, and students Thursday. A forum for community members is being held Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Augenstein Alumni Center.

The school’s presidential search committee announced last week that Caboni was their “preferred candidate” to be WKU’s tenth president.

Caboni told staff members this morning that declining state support for higher education means it’s even more important to recruit and retain quality students.

“I don’t care what it is you do every day, I’m going to tell you today what your job is: it’s to make sure that every student that we admit finishes a degree in four years," Caboni said.

Caboni, the vice chancellor for public affairs at the University of Kansas, said WKU employees have to create an environment of support that will keep struggling students from dropping out. He also said a major goal of the university is to help local businesses create high-paying jobs that attract WKU graduates.

The board of regents is scheduled to vote Friday on whether to officially offer Caboni the WKU presidential post.

Tags: 
WKU
Timothy Caboni

Related Content

Next Likely WKU President Visits Campus This Week

By 22 hours ago
WKU

The man chosen as the preferred candidate to lead Western Kentucky University is meeting with the campus community this week. 

Dr. Timothy Caboni comes from the University of Kansas where he serves as Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs.  He brings experience in teaching, administration, fundraising, communications, and legislative relations. 

Dr. Tamela Smith represents staff members on the Board of Regents, and says she hopes their concerns will be recognized by the next president.

"There's things we're behind on for compensation.  We had over 22% turnover in 2015 and outsourced 200 staff positions in 2016," Smith stated.  "Those are significant issues that affect morale."

WKU Names Timothy Caboni as 'Preferred Candidate' to Be School's Next President

By Jan 19, 2017
WKU

The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents has selected its “preferred candidate” to be the school’s next president.

Timothy Caboni is currently the vice-chancellor for public affairs at the University of Kansas, and holds a master’s degree in corporate and organizational communications from WKU.

The New Orleans native is scheduled to be on WKU’s campus next Thursday to participate in forums with the school’s staff, faculty, students, and community members.

WKU Helping Students Get A Head Start

By Jan 25, 2017
WKU

Western Kentucky University is touting a new program aimed at easing students' transition into college.

The program on the Bowling Green campus is called WKU Summer Start. Campus officials say it offers a summer introduction to college for first-year students, connecting them to campus life while living in residence halls.

WKU officials say the program allows students to complete six credit hours and take advantage of tuition savings. They get to know other new students and staff through social events and activities.

WKU Summer Sessions Coordinator Alicia Bingham says the program encourages faculty-student mentorships and will allow students to find out about campus resources that can help them throughout their college careers.

WKU Professor Says Grassroots Rallies Preserve Civil Rights as Others Celebrate Trump Inauguration

By Jan 19, 2017
Jacob Dick

While thousands of Americans will be in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the Inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump, thousands of others are expected to take part in the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21 in protest of what they see as Trump’s discriminatory views of many minority groups. Regional rallies in support of the Women’s March are being held across the nation.

Patricia Minter is an associate professor of history at Western Kentucky University. She says that shapes her perspective on why the local marches are so important.