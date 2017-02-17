Charter Schools Would Be Allowed in Kentucky Under Bill Introduced in State House

The chairman of the Kentucky House Education Committee has introduced legislation that would allow charter schools to open in the commonwealth.

Unlike past versions limited to pilot projects, the bill introduced Friday by House Education Committee Chairman John "Bam" Carney would allow public charter schools statewide.

The Campbellsville Republican plans to have his bill heard in committee next week.

Under the bill, public charters could be exempt from some state education regulations but would have to comply with the same testing, safety and finance regulations as other public schools.

Carney says charter school teachers would face the same certification standards as teachers elsewhere.

Enrollment preferences would be given to students eligible for free or reduced-price lunches and students attending persistently low-achieving schools.

Prospects for charter school legislation improved dramatically when Republicans took control of the state House.