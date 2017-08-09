Comfy Cow Recalls Ice Cream From Kentucky, Other States

Comfy Cow is voluntarily recalling products from Kentucky and three other states after finding high counts of coliform and E. coli in its ice cream.

In a news release, company spokesman Tim Koons-McGee said nine flavors sold primarily in retail stores in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Missouri would be recalled. The products were distributed between June 13 and July 21, per the release.

To date, no illness have been reported, and any pints that were potentially contaminated have been removed from Comfy Cow’s Louisville locations. Those flavors are: Banana Puddin Y’all, Chocolate Squared2, Cookies and Cream, Cow Trax, Double Fold Vanilla, Georgia Butter Pecan, Intense Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Strawberry Fields Forever.

Comfy Cow was notified of the contamination through random sample testing, according to the release.

Comfy Cow is voluntarily recalling products from Kentucky and three other states after finding high counts of coliform and E. coli in its ice cream.

In a news release, company spokesman Tim Koons-McGee said nine flavors sold primarily in retail stores in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Missouri would be recalled. The products were distributed between June 13 and July 21, per the release.

To date, no illness have been reported, and any pints that were potentially contaminated have been removed from Comfy Cow’s Louisville locations. Those flavors are: Banana Puddin Y’all, Chocolate Squared2, Cookies and Cream, Cow Trax, Double Fold Vanilla, Georgia Butter Pecan, Intense Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Strawberry Fields Forever.

Comfy Cow was notified of the contamination through random sample testing, according to the release.