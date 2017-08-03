Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Opening Lynn Exhibit

By Associated Press 31 minutes ago

Loretta Lynn
Credit Flickr/Creative Commons

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is opening an exhibit on the life and career of Hall of Famer Loretta Lynn in Nashville this month.

"Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl" opens Aug. 25 and runs through Aug. 5, 2018.

The museum said in a news release that highlights include Lynn's original handwritten manuscript for her 1970 hit, "Coal Miner's Daughter"; the microphone used at her first recording session; some of her dresses; and the sewing machine she used to make her early stage clothes.

The 85-year-old singer-songwriter suffered a stroke in May and is recovering at home following a stay at a rehabilitation facility. She said in a statement from the museum she's excited about the exhibit displaying her more than 50 years in country music.

Tags: 
Arts & Culture
music
Loretta Lynn

Related Content

Muhlenberg County Gets a New Amphitheater in Central City

By Aug 1, 2017
Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater

A city in Muhlenberg County that has a population of about 5,800 has a new amphitheater that can accommodate an audience of 5,000.

Central City built its Lu-Ray Park and Amphitheater with a standing invitation to folks from Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy concerts, movies and picnics.

The park’s Executive Director Melissa Recke said the facility will host shows designed to attract people across a wide region.

Country Music And Brain Research Come Together At Nashville Summer Camp

By editor Jul 31, 2017

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., is country music's Holy Land. It's home to the weekly radio show that put country music on the national map in 1925. And it's where this summer, 30 people with Williams syndrome eagerly arrived backstage.

ROMP Bluegrass Music Festival in Owensboro Breaks Attendance Records

By Jun 26, 2017
Facebook/ROMP/Alex Morgan

The 14th annual ROMP festival attracted a record-breaking 26,000 people to the four-day bluegrass music event in Owensboro, Kentucky from June 21 - 25. That audience compares to 23,000 people who attended last year.

The International Bluegrass Music Museum produces the event. Chris Joslin is executive director of the museum and says the record number of people arrived despite challenges of rain and mud on some of the days.  He says the increased attendance is due to a combination of factors.

New Southern Kentucky Film Commission Showcases First Movie

By Mar 23, 2017
Southern Kentucky Film Commission

The Southern Kentucky Film Commission is celebrating its first major achievement this weekend with two free showings of a Hallmark film produced with assistance from the new organization.

The commission’s president, Terry Martin, said he hopes the events surrounding the movie “An Uncommon Grace” will inspire young Kentuckians to consider a career in the film industry.

“We feel like this is a good location and we have a lot of people calling from Hollywood about wanting to do movies in Kentucky, basically because of Kentucky’s legislature passing tax incentives for movies to come to Kentucky.”