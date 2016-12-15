Daymar to Refund $1.2 Million to Former Kentucky Students

By Associated Press Dec 15, 2016

Kentucky's attorney general says thousands of former Daymar College students will begin receiving restitution checks totaling $1.2 million.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said Wednesday the payments will go to nearly 3,500 former students of Daymar's Kentucky campuses and online programs. The payments are being issued by the claims administrator appointed to handle the case.

Beshear says the average restitution for students is about $345 for students who attended a Daymar campus in Kentucky between July 2006 and July 2011.

The payments stem from a 2015 settlement between the for-profit college and Beshear's predecessor, former Attorney General Jack Conway. The lawsuit filed in 2011 claimed Daymar had violated Kentucky's consumer protection law.

As part of the settlement, Daymar has forgiven $11 million in student debt to nearly 6,500 students who qualified.

Daymar College
education

Bowling Green Mayor Named President of Daymar College Campus in Warren County

By Joe Corcoran Feb 3, 2016
Bowling Green mayor Bruce Wilkerson is adding the title of college president to his resume.

Daymar College announced Wednesday that Wilkerson will lead their campus in Bowling Green.

He’ll continue as the city’s mayor.

The Owensboro-based school’s campus in Warren County had 214 students enrolled last year, and produced 133 graduates.

Wilkerson said he’ll focus on the quality of students, not quantity.

“Numbers aren’t the important part," the Bowling Green Mayor said. "Our focus will be on the individual student and making sure they have the opportunity to meet the goals they’ve set for themselves. We hope that in doing that, the reputation of Daymar will lead us to grow.”

Daymar’s reputation took a hit in 2014 when it was sued by then-Kentucky Attorney General Jack Conway for alleged violations of the state’s Consumer Protection Act.

Owensboro-Based Daymar Seeks to Close Louisville Classroms

By Sep 18, 2014
A for-profit college targeted by Kentucky’s Attorney General says it will close its Louisville operations, and is seeking to transfer its students.

The announcement is the latest bad news for Owensboro-based Daymar Colleges Group.

The Courier-Journal reports Daymar has submitted a closure plan to its accrediting body that would lead to the shuttering of its classrooms, and transfer most of its 89 Louisville-area students to other schools, or Daymar’s online program.

Daymar runs more than a dozen campuses in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio, with around 2,000 students. Daymar has recently closed operations in Scottsville and the western Kentucky town of Clinton, and has sold--or is trying to sell--buildings in Owensboro and Louisville.

Lawsuit Against Owensboro-Based Daymar College to be Heard in Daviess County

By Jul 9, 2012

A federal judge has ruled that the Kentucky Attorney General’s lawsuit against Daymar College can move forward in Daviess Circuit Court. The for-profit college system is headquartered in Owensboro and has several campuses in Kentucky and one in Rockport, Indiana.

Kentucky's First International High School Concluding First Semester in Bowling Green

By Dec 14, 2016
Students at Kentucky’s first international high school are preparing to finish their first semester. Gateway to Educational Opportunities International is located on Warren Central High School’s campus in Bowling Green.

About 65 percent of the school’s 180 students are refugees. Assistant Principal Adam Hatcher said some students know four or five languages, with most able to speak at least rudimentary English.