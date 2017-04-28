Deadline for Chance to Speak at EPA Water Regulations Teleconference is Midnight April 28

Residents of Kentucky and other states who want a chance to speak in a teleconference on federal water regulations must preregister by midnight April 28.

The Environmental Protection Agency is holding a public listening session to get input on existing water regulations that could be repealed, replaced or modified to make them less burdensome.

The telephone and web conference will be held May 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central time. But anyone who wants a chance to speak must preregister by the April 28 deadline.

The EPA will have 150 telephone lines distributed randomly among those who preregister. About 75 people will be selected randomly to speak at the May 2 telephone and web conference.

The online registration is at the website for the EPA Office of Water.

The public listening session is a result of President Donald Trump's Feb. 24 executive order on regulatory reform. The executive order establishes the " policy of the United States to alleviate unnecessary burdens place on the American people," according to the EPA website.

The order requires each federal agency to create a Regulatory Reform Task Force to evaluate existing regulations and identify those that could be repealed, replaced or modified to make them less burdensome.

The May 2 EPA listening session will only address water regulations.