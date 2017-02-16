‘Defund’ Planned Parenthood Bill Passes Senate Committee

By 7 minutes ago

Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville)
Credit LRC Public Information

Lawmakers have given initial approval to a plan to “defund” Kentucky’s Planned Parenthood locations in Lexington and Louisville by putting the organization at the back of the line for federal family planning dollars.

Bill sponsor Sen. Max Wise said the organization had a “notorious history as an abortion provider” and said he filed the bill in reaction to undercover videos allegedly showing Planned Parenthood officials negotiating the sale of fetal organs — allegations denied by Planned Parenthood and later debunked.

“I come before you today thankfully more optimistic about the prospects of protecting unborn life than I was last year when the committee heard this similar bill,” Wise said.

Neither of Kentucky’s Planned Parenthood locations provide abortions. The only abortion provider in the state is EMW surgical center in Louisville.

The legislation would create a three-tier system for the state to prioritize federal Title X dollars. The top priority would go to local community health departments and federally qualified health centers, the second to private organizations that provide comprehensive health services, and if there were any remaining funds they would go to the third tier — Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky opted out of the funding in late 2015, but Wise said the legislation would ensure that Planned Parenthood wouldn’t be able to regain funding in the state.

A similar bill passed out of the state Senate last year but was never taken up by the House of Representatives, which was controlled by Democrats at the time.

Texas, Kansas and Ohio have already enacted similar measures.

Sen. Denise Harper Angel, a Democrat from Louisville, said the bill was unnecessary.

“With all the issues facing Kentucky, I don’t understand why we spend our time just taking away services for the women of Kentucky,” Harper Angel said.

The legislature passed and Gov. Matt Bevin signed two anti-abortion bills into law so far this year. One would ban abortions after the 19th week of pregnancy and the other would require doctors to perform and describe an ultrasound on women seeking abortions — that law is currently being challenged in federal court.

Before leaving office, President Barack Obama issued an executive order prohibiting states from withholding Title X grants from Planned Parenthood.

Wise said his bill would only go into effect once Congress repeals the executive order, which is expected to be soon.

This story has been updated.

Tags: 
2017 General Assembly
abortion
Planned Parenthood

Related Content

Frankfort Panel Approves New Limits On Painkillers, Tougher Fentanyl Penalty

By 2 hours ago
LRC Public Information

Doctors would only be able to prescribe three days’ worth of painkillers under a bill that passed out of a legislative committee on Wednesday.

The legislation would also increase penalties for trafficking fentanyl and other synthetic opioid drugs.

The bill comes as Louisville and other cities and counties around Kentucky are seeing surges in overdoses and deaths related to illicit drugs spiked with fentanyl and other synthetics.

Gov. Matt Bevin threw his support behind the legislation, saying he wants to enhance punishments against dealers of the synthetic drugs.

Kentucky House Panel OKs Bill to Allow Sale of Vintage Whiskeys

By Associated Press 23 hours ago
Flickr/Creative Commons/Jason Rojas

A bill that would allow vintage bottles of whiskey to be put back into circulation in the world's bourbon capital has cleared a Kentucky House committee.

The measure would allow people who possess old, unopened bottles of spirits to sell them to bars, restaurants or liquor stores. The bill was advanced Wednesday by the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee.

Supporters include the Kentucky Distillers' Association president.

KDA President Eric Gregory says there are probably more vintage bottles of bourbon tucked away in attics in Kentucky than anywhere else.

Bevin Backs Republican Criminal Justice Overhaul

By Feb 15, 2017
Creative Commons

Gov. Matt Bevin has thrown his support behind a far-reaching criminal justice bill intended to keep those charged with crimes from reoffending after they’re released from prison.

“A job is one of the best ways for a person to not fall back into recidivism, a chance for them to be able to rebuild their lives” Bevin said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The bill is the product of a 23-member panel appointed by Bevin over the summer to recommend a “smarter, compassionate, evidence-based approach to criminal justice in Kentucky.”

Supporters said the legislation’s most significant component would allow those with felony records to seek professional licenses where they used to be automatically banned.

Bill Aims to Make it Easier for Kentucky Felons to Get Jobs

By Associated Press Feb 14, 2017
Kentucky LRC

People convicted of crimes could no longer be automatically denied an occupational license issued by the state under sweeping reforms proposed by Republican leaders.

Senate Bill 120 says a hiring or licensing authority cannot disqualify a person solely because of a criminal conviction, unless the board makes a connection between the conviction and the license being sought. The bill would also give the person the right to a formal hearing and the ability to appeal the decision to the circuit court.

Kentucky May Join Movement to Amend U.S. Constitution

By Feb 14, 2017
Flickr/Creative Commons/Adam Theo

A growing movement to amend the U.S. Constitution is making its way to Kentucky.  A group called Convention of States will be in Frankfort Tuesday to lobby members of the General Assembly. 

State Representative Jim DeCesare has filed a resolution on the group’s behalf that calls for a national convention under Article 5 of the Constitution. 

The Warren County Republican says the resolution calls for two amendments.  One would require federal budgets to be balanced, and the other would give states sovereignty from federal mandates.