Derby winner Always Dreaming Gallops Smoothly for Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming has gone for a routine gallop ahead of the Preakness, which trainer Todd Pletcher sees as a positive development.

Pletcher says "everything went very smoothly" with Always Dreaming on Tuesday, saying he had "good energy" and a "good controlled gallop."

That hasn't always been the case for the dark bay colt who figures to be heavily favored in Saturday's Preakness.

The colt, who is 4-for-4 this season, tends to be overly aggressive in his morning exercise. That was the case Monday when he took a slight stumble at the start and tried to buck off the exercise rider.

On Tuesday, Always Dreaming was all business for the 1½-mile gallop.

Pletcher says: "He was moving really well. As they say: It was exactly what we were looking for."

Post positions will be drawn Wednesday.