Downtown Bowling Green Mail Carriers Move This Month

Credit U.S. Postal Service

Bowling Green postal carriers who work out of the downtown post office will relocate later this month. 

The delivery unit will move to the Scottsville Road location on February 21.  U.S. Postal Service Spokeswoman Susan Wright says there should be few disruptions to service.

"Some customers may notice a slightly different time of day in their regular delivery and that's simply because the carriers will have a new line of travel," Wright told WKU Public Radio.

All retail and P.O. Box services will remain downtown.  Passport services, package pickup, and hold mail pickup will move to the Scottsville Road site.

The current postal facility on East 11th Avenue is being sold and operations will be relocated to another downtown site.  The USPS is taking feedback on three possible locations. 

The public comment period runs through March 2.  Comments can be sent by email to USPS Real Estate Specialist Philip Doyle.

Public Meeting Planned on Bowling Green Post Office Move

By Jan 18, 2017

The post office in downtown Bowling Green is close to being sold, and the public will have a chance to weigh in later this month on where the new facility will be located.

The downtown post office on East 11th Ave. is under contract, but the sale has not been finalized.  Phillip Doyle, a Postal Service real estate specialist, says three locations are under consideration for a new postal facility that will be in close proximity to the current one. 

"The existing location was placed where it would be most accessible to the greatest number of customers in the market place and that's still the case," Doyle told WKU Public Radio.

Future Uncertain for Bowling Green Postal Facility

By Nov 21, 2016
U.S. Postal Service

The building that houses the post office in downtown Bowling Green is for sale, which puts future operations at the facility in question. 

Postal Service Spokeswoman Susan Wright tells WKU Public Radio that no decisions have been made about how the move will affect service in the city.

"The postal service has a track record of transparency in any of our retail operations, and it would be premature to provide information about any real estate transaction before it's final," says Wright.

Wright adds that any changes to retail operations would be decided following public input. 

The postal service has operated out of the downtown location since 1972.  Bowling Green has one other mail-processing facility on Scottsville Road.