Downtown Bowling Green Mail Carriers Move This Month

Bowling Green postal carriers who work out of the downtown post office will relocate later this month.

The delivery unit will move to the Scottsville Road location on February 21. U.S. Postal Service Spokeswoman Susan Wright says there should be few disruptions to service.

"Some customers may notice a slightly different time of day in their regular delivery and that's simply because the carriers will have a new line of travel," Wright told WKU Public Radio.

All retail and P.O. Box services will remain downtown. Passport services, package pickup, and hold mail pickup will move to the Scottsville Road site.

The current postal facility on East 11th Avenue is being sold and operations will be relocated to another downtown site. The USPS is taking feedback on three possible locations.

The public comment period runs through March 2. Comments can be sent by email to USPS Real Estate Specialist Philip Doyle.