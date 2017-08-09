The Eclipse Won’t Be Great For Solar Power — But Effect In Kentucky Likely Minimal

Credit Wikimedia Commons

For a lot of people in the region, August 21’s solar eclipse marks a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event. But if you own solar panels, it means a day of less-than-ideal energy production.

Bloomberg News estimates 9,000 megawatts of solar production will go down when the sun is obscured by the moon — the equivalent of nine nuclear reactors. A lot of that is in California, which sources about 40 percent of its power from the sun. The eclipse has prompted a campaign asking Californians to reduce their energy usage on August 21, to account for the increased load on the state’s other power sources.

But in Kentucky and neighboring states, solar has a much smaller chunk of the electric portfolio. So despite being in or near the path of totality — where the entire sun will be hidden by the moon — the region’s power grid won’t take as much of a hit.

The Tennessee Valley Authority sources about 400 megawatts of electricity from solar panels in its service territory. Spokesman Scott Brooks says the agency is counting on lower-than-expected output from those solar facilities for several hours during the eclipse.

“There will be diminished output for solar panels over a several hour period, and then of course when there’s the path of total darkness, you’ll have zero output for that short amount of time,” he said.

But in TVA’s case, solar energy only makes up about 1.25 percent of the overall 32,000 megawatt generating capacity.That, coupled with the fact that TVA has had years to plan for this afternoon of darkness means there’s plenty of other sources of generation (mostly nuclear, coal and natural gas) to make up the difference.

“For TVA, it’s not going to have any impact on our power grid because it’s just one of many sources of power for the TVA power grid,” Brooks said.

Brooks said the TVA’s public lands — like Kentucky Dam — will be open on August 21 for eclipse viewing.

And considering a total solar eclipse is pretty rare — the next one visible from the United States won’t be until 2024, and then again in 2045 — it’ll be a few more years before utility companies face another potential blackout of solar facilities.

solar eclipse

A Total Solar Eclipse is Giving Small Town Hopkinsville Big Expectations

By Jul 18, 2017
Lisa Autry

Every first Saturday in May, Kentucky is home to the most exciting two minutes in sports.  On August 21, the state will be home to the most exciting two minutes in astronomy…two minutes and 40 seconds to be exact. 

Hopkinsville, Kentucky will be the epicenter of the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the United States in 99 years.  For a town of just over 30,000 people, it’s a really big deal.

Dubbed "Eclipseville,” at least 50,000 visitors from around the globe are expected to descend on Hopkinsville.  Local parks will become campsites.  The National Guard will mobilize for crowd control.  Schools will close.

Jonell Edwards has lived in Hopkinsville since 1953 and has never seen her hometown this excited about anything.

"People from overseas are coming. I think everything is going to be crowded," stated Edwards.  "It’s only going to last a few minutes, but everybody’s coming to see it.”

NASA Issues Warning About Unsafe Eclipse Viewing Glasses

By Jul 20, 2017
NASA

As Bowling Green, Hopkinsville, Franklin and other Kentucky cities in prime viewing area prepare for the solar eclipse on Aug. 21, NASA is issuing a warning.

NASA has been alerted that some unsafe eclipse glasses are being sold to consumers. Special eye protection is needed for safe viewing of the astronomical event.   

NASA says the only glasses that should be used are produced by four companies – American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, TSE 17 and Thousand Oaks Optical. 

The safe glasses must also have the reference number ISO 12312-2.

NASA has details on safe eclipse viewing glasses and on the solar eclipse on its website

The path of the eclipse runs across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. Locations nearest the center line will experience darkness for two-minutes-and-43-seconds.

Solar Eclipse a Bonus for Corvette Convention in Bowling Green

By Jul 10, 2017
Western Kentucky University

The stars have aligned for a national organization of Corvette enthusiasts holding its national convention in Bowling Green, Kentucky beginning Aug. 21.

That’s the day of the solar eclipse and Bowling Green is in the prime viewing area.

Bowling Green is the only place the Corvette is made, so car clubs often have conventions in town and the GM Corvette plant is always on the ‘must see’ list.

WKU Preparing for Thousands of Students for Aug. 21 Solar Eclipse

By Jul 5, 2017
WKU Hardin Planetarium

Western Kentucky University is planning for its football stadium to be filled with a crowd of 8,000 to 20,000 school-age children for the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21. 

WKU has invited area school districts to share the highly anticipated event that will cause the day to go dark for about one minute at 1:27 p.m. in Bowling Green.

The path of the eclipse runs across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. Locations nearest the center line will experience darkness for two-minutes-and-43-seconds. Bowling Green is at the edge of the “path of totality” for the eclipse.

New Visitors Center in Hopkinsville Part of High-Gear Preparation for Aug. 21 Solar Eclipse

By Apr 30, 2017
Rhonda J Miller

Hopkinsville is continuing to gear up for this summer’s solar eclipse. The astronomical event on Aug. 21 is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors from around the globe to Christian County.

That’s because Hopkinsville is a point of longest duration of the total solar eclipse – two-minutes-and-40-seconds.

Cheryl Cook is executive director of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says preparation has been full-speed ahead with the mayor, governor, the National Guard and emergency management groups all playing a role.

But Cook says planners are still expecting the unexpected when it goes dark just after one o’clock in the afternoon on Aug. 21.