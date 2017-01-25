EPA Scientists’ Work May Face ‘Case By Case’ Review By Trump Team, Official Says

By Nathan Rott 34 minutes ago

Credit Creative Commons

Scientists at the Environmental Protection Agency who want to publish or present their scientific findings likely will need to have their work reviewed on a “case by case basis” before it can be disseminated, according to a spokesman for the agency’s transition team.

In an interview Tuesday evening with NPR, Doug Ericksen, the head of communications for the Trump administration’s EPA transition team, said that during the transition period, he expects scientists will undergo an unspecified internal vetting process before sharing their work outside the agency.

“We’ll take a look at what’s happening so that the voice coming from the EPA is one that’s going to reflect the new administration,” Ericksen told NPR.

Doug Ericksen, a Washington state senator who is the head of communications for the Trump administration’s EPA transition team, listens to testimony during a hearing in Olympia, Wash., in 2013.
Credit NPR

Ericksen did not say whether such a review process would become a permanent feature of Trump’s EPA. “We’re on Day 2 here. … You’ve got to give us a few days to get our feet underneath us.”

Any review would directly contradict the agency’s current scientific integrity policy, which was published in 2012. It prohibits “all EPA employees, including scientists, managers and other Agency leadership from suppressing, altering, or otherwise impeding the timely release of scientific findings or conclusions.”

It also would likely have a chilling effect on the agency’s ability to conduct research on the environmental issues it is charged with regulating.

Ericksen’s comments come just days after Trump’s team ordered agencies to limit their external communications to the public. Employees at the EPA, the Department of Agriculture and the Interior Department, among others, have been instructed not to post on social media accounts. At the EPA, staff was told not to speak to the news media.

Ericksen said it’s not abnormal for administrations to limit outward communication during their transition while they work toward getting different branches on point. Trump’s nominee for EPA administrator, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, is still awaiting confirmation.

It’s also not abnormal for administrations to restrict access to government scientists. In 2013, a statement by the Society of Environmental Journalists called the EPA under former-President Obama “one of the most closed, opaque agencies to the press.”

“It’s certainly the case that every administration tries to control information, but I think that what we’re seeing here is much more sweeping than has ever been done before,” said Andrew Light, the distinguished senior fellow in the Global Climate Program at the nonpartisan World Resource Institute. “And in particular, it’s noteworthy that it seems to be aimed at a cluster of science-driven agencies that primarily work on the environment and climate change.”

While previous administrations have restricted government scientists’ communications to the public, controlling their scientific conclusions is far more rare.

Perhaps the most notable case came in 2003, when the administration of President George W. Bush tried to alter the climate change section of an major EPA report on the environment. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, which tracks such issues, changes included the deletion of a 1,000 year temperature record and insertion of a study funded by the American Petroleum Institute.

Many federal agencies employ scientists to help conduct research. Those findings are crucial in ensuring that regulations and government policy are based on the best information available. Data collected by federal scientists is also used by state and local governments as well as private industry.

The EPA’s policy, like those of other technical agencies within the government, is designed to encourage its scientists to participate in the scientific process. To that end, the agency’s official policy is to “encourage publication and presentation of research findings in peer-reviewed, professional, or scholarly journals and at professional meetings.”

There’s a growing concern in the scientific community and among environmental organizations that the new administration might take aim at climate change research in particular. Trump has previously called climate change a hoax created by China to hurt the U.S. economy, though he later said he had an “open mind” on the issue. In the weeks before his inauguration, groups of scientists rushed to copy and preserve federal public climate data out of fear that it would be purged.

Ericksen said that under Trump, the EPA will focus on its “core mission, which is to protect the environment and protect human health.”

When asked if climate change fit into that, he repeated that they’ll focus on the core mission.

Pressed further about whether specific research on issues such as climate change could be withheld, Ericksen told NPR that “it’s premature to comment on a hypothetical before we’ve even had the time to look at what’s currently happening in the [agency].”

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
environment
EPA
Donald Trump

Related Content

New Discovery Could Provide Key To Tracking Spread Of Deadly Bat Disease

By Jan 11, 2017
Joseph Lord

This is a story about a virus that infects a fungus.

The fungus causes white-nose syndrome — a disease that’s affecting bats in 29 states, including Kentucky. Bats with white-nose syndrome act strangely; they often lose the fat reserves that are necessary to survive the hibernating winter months, then leave caves in the winter and die.

Scientists estimate that so far, white-nose syndrome is fatal for anywhere from 90 to 100 percent of bats with the disease. Since 2006, it’s killed more than six million bats in North America.

Getting Rid Of The EPA’S Clean Power Plan May Be Easier Said Than Done

By Dec 28, 2016
Erica Peterson

President-Elect Donald Trump has said he will revoke numerous federal regulations when he takes office, including the Obama administration’s rules to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. But while Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency may choose to turn a blind eye when it comes to enforcing the standard, getting rid of the Clean Power Plan entirely may be easier said than done.

More than two dozen other states and state agencies are already suing to overturn the regulation, which regulates carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

Study Finds Storm Frequency, Intensity Will Increase By End Of Century

By Dec 5, 2016
Erica Peterson

Overall, Kentucky is getting drier. Droughts are becoming a more common occurrence — affecting everything from agriculture to the frequency of forest fires.

But despite the fact that we’re seeing overall less rain, there’s more coming all at once.

“You can already see this in observational records, that the downpours are getting more extreme,” said Andreas Prein.

He’s a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, and his new study released Monday quantifies how much regions across the country can expect storm intensity and frequency to increase by the end of the century, due to climate change.

There are significant implications for urban areas when lots of rain comes all at once, overflowing sewers, flooding and stormwater runoff. But intense rainfall is also a real problem for Kentucky’s farmers.

Kentuckians Urge More Strenuous Review Of Proposed NGL Pipeline

By Dec 1, 2016
Erica Peterson

The proposed conversion of a natural gas pipeline across Kentucky is moving forward.

Friday is the final day to comment on a draft environmental assessment that found the project would have no significant environmental impacts. But environmental groups and residents affected by the pipeline say the project deserves a more thorough analysis.

In 2013, energy company Kinder Morgan announced it planned to stop carrying natural gas through the 1,400-mile Tennessee Gas Pipeline. Instead, it would convert the pipeline to carry natural gas liquids (NGLs) and reverse its flow.

NGLs are the byproduct of drilling for natural gas and contain hydrocarbons like butane, ethane and propane. They’re used in manufacturing plastics and other materials.

Report: Pipeline Wouldn't Cause Major Environmental Problems

By Associated Press Nov 4, 2016
Public News Service

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staffers say a proposed natural gas pipeline that runs through Kentucky would not have a significant environmental impact — but people concerned about potential environmental problems continue to oppose the project.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the staffers made the recommendation in a report issued this week. If the commission agrees, it could allow the project to go forward without a more detailed, time-consuming environmental impact study.

The Tennessee Natural Gas Pipeline passes through 18 Kentucky counties — and crosses over Herrington Lake, a source of drinking water for Danville. Parent company Kinder Morgan wants to convert it from carrying natural gas to natural gas liquids.

Pipeline opponents have expressed concerns that include the potential for explosions and breaks that would contaminate water and soil.

Secret Service Investigating Kentucky Woman's Anti-Trump Tweet

By Associated Press 6 hours ago
J. Tyler Franklin

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a Twitter posting by a Kentucky woman who suggested someone could assassinate President Donald Trump.

The agency's field office in Louisville has interviewed Heather Lowrey and conducted a background check.

The tweet, according to a screenshot provided to The Courier-Journal, says "If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump."