Ethics Panel Proceeds with Charges Against Judge Who Refused Gay Adoption Cases

By Rhonda Miller

Judge W. Mitchell Nance
Credit Glasgow Daily Times

A Kentucky ethics panel is proceeding with charges against a family court judge who refused to handle adoption cases involving gay and lesbian adults. The judge resigned and asked to have the charges dismissed, but his request has been denied.

The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission has scheduled a hearing for Judge W. Mitchell Nance on December 15 – the day before his resignation takes effect. Nance has been a family court judge for Barren and Metcalf counties.

He filed a statement in April that that under no circumstances would he consider the adoption of a child by same sex parents to be in the child’s best interest. He asked attorneys to notify him of those cases, so could recuse himself.

Instead, the Judicial Conduct Commission filed charges against Nance for failing to respect and comply with the law, failing to hear matters assigned to him, and “manifesting by words or conduct a bias or prejudice…” based several conditions, including sexual orientation.

Attorneys for the 66-year-old Nance asked for the charges to be dismissed based on his resignation. However, the ethics commission is proceeding with the charges. 

W. Mitchell Nance

Kentucky Judge is Under Pressure; Won't Hear Gay Adoptions

By Associated Press May 16, 2017
Kevin Willis

Civil rights groups are seeking the removal of a southern Kentucky judge who won't hear adoption cases involving gay adults.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups complained to Kentucky's judicial disciplinary commission about W. Mitchell Nance, a family court judge in Barren and Metcalfe counties.

Nance announced he would recuse himself from adoption cases involving homosexuals because he believes it's never in a child's best interest to be adopted by a gay person.

Gay rights advocate Chris Hartman says Nance's "inability to be impartial is a blight on his office."

Nance declined comment through a court official.

Martin Cothran, with the Family Foundation of Kentucky, said Nance is following the law by recusing himself if he believes his views might bias a case.

Kentucky Judge Who Refused Gay Adoption Cases Resigns in Face of Ethics Charges

By Oct 26, 2017
Glasgow Daily Times

A Kentucky ethics panel has filed charges against a family court judge who refused to handle adoptions by gay parents.

The judge, W. Mitchell Nance, submitted his resignation on Wednesday. Nance has been a family court judge for the 43rd Circuit that covers Barren and Metcalf counties in south central Kentucky.

Nance filed an official statement in April that under no circumstances would he consider “…the adoption of a child by a homosexual to be in the child’s best interest.”

Nance requested that any attorney filing a motion on behalf of a homosexual party notify the court so that he could recuse himself. He didn’t get that recusal option.