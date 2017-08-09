FBI Agents Conducted A Raid On Paul Manafort's Residence

FBI agents raided former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's home, a spokesman for Manafort tells NPR's Tamara Keith. Manafort's name has come up as part of the U.S. investigation into Russia's attempt to meddle with last year's election.

The raid reportedly took place in late July, one month after Manafort registered as a foreign agent.

News of the raid in Alexandria, Va., was first reported by The Washington Post. Jason Maloni, a spokesman for Manafort, tells NPR:

"FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort's residences. Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well."

The Post reports:



"Federal agents appeared at Paul Manafort's home without advance warning in the predawn hours of July 26, the day after he met voluntarily with the staff for the Senate Intelligence Committee. "The search warrant was wide-ranging and FBI agents working with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III departed the home with various records."



Mueller, the former FBI director, has assembled a team to investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties between Russians and people who worked for the Trump campaign.

As part of his investigation, Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington, D.C. — a development that was seen as a sign that his work is intensifying.

In late June, Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, registered as foreign agents with the U.S. Justice Department. According to documents he filed with the government, Manafort "made more than $17 million in two years working for the pro-Russia political party that controlled Ukraine's government," NPR's Jim Zarroli reported.

