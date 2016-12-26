Fischer Wants State Lawmakers To Think Twice About Anti-LGBTQ Laws

By Jacob Ryan 39 minutes ago

Credit Flickr/Creative Commons

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is warning Kentucky lawmakers against any legislation that could stymie economic interest in the state or its largest city.

He said the state legislature, now controlled by Republicans in the House and Senate for the first time in history, can “achieve anything they want.”

“Let’s make sure that nothing negative happens in our community, in our state, regarding our ability to discriminate against anyone,” he told WFPL News during an hour-long discussion last week.

Controversial laws that protect so-called religious freedoms and those requiring public school students to use bathrooms that correspond with their biological sex have support among some conservatives in Kentucky, but they don’t seem to be at the top of the legislative agenda.

The 2017 legislative session begins on January 3.

Leaders in the House and Senate have expressed their desire to keep focus on economic initiatives, including issues related “right-to-work,” the prevailing wage and charter schools.

Senate President Robert Stivers said earlier this year that the short session in 2017 won’t yield enough time to tackle “broad-based social issues.”

Meanwhile, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin dismissed the need for legislation directing bathroom usage by public high school students, calling it “silly.”

“The last thing we need is more government rules,” Bevin said during a year-end review news conference in Louisville.

Bills focused on bathroom usage have passed the state’s Republican controlled Senate in recent years, but they haven’t gained much support in the House, which up until November was controlled by Democrats.

Republican Sen. Al Robertson, from London, has proposed and co-sponsored transgender bathroom bills in recent legislative sessions and he plans to propose the legislation again in the upcoming 2017 General Assembly.

Similar legislation sparked sharp backlash in North Carolina, led to the loss of some major sporting events and has been called a threat to the state’s economic vitality.

Robinson said people shouldn’t be “backing down for the sake of the threats and the financial threats.”

“To me there’s some price that’s just not worth paying,” he said in November.

Fischer, in Louisville, rebuked and said legislators should “learn from what the negative consequences were in North Carolina.”

“And the response I get back from them is reassuring,” he said. “I’m gratified in what I’m hearing, so far.”

Tags: 
LGBT
2017 General Assembly

Related Content

Judge Refuses To Dismiss GE Transgender Discrimination Lawsuit

By Dec 13, 2016
Flickr/Creative Commons

A transgender man fired from GE Appliances in Louisville can sue for race and gender discrimination, according to a federal court ruling late last month.

China-based Qindao Haier Co., the owner of GE Appliances, requested that the lawsuit be dismissed, saying the company did nothing wrong and that the employee should have reported harassment to a supervisor.

Bevin Rules Out Transgender Bathroom Bill

By Associated Press Dec 9, 2016
Jaison Gardner

Kentucky's Republican governor says he will not use the state's new GOP majority to push through a bill restricting transgender bathroom use. Matt Bevin held a news conference Friday to discuss his first year in office and look ahead to the 2017 legislative session, where Republicans will hold super majorities in both chambers for the first time.

LGBT Advocate Tells Bowling Green City Commission to Get in Step with Fairness Law

By Oct 19, 2016
Rhonda J. Miller

A Bowling Green LGBT rights advocate told the Bowling Green City Commission Tuesday that it’s time to get in step with communities across the nation and pass a fairness ordinance.

Supporters want members of the LGBT community protected from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

Western Kentucky University legal history expert Patricia Minter points to the Municipal Equality Index released Oct. 17 by the Human Rights Campaign.  The index rates LGBT inclusion in cities across the nation.

Bowling Green got a score of 17 out of a possible 100, the worst score of the eight Kentucky cities rated. Minter says that low HRC rating casts a shadow over the city in both human and business terms.

“HRC is a well-respected civil rights organization, and what we know is that Fortune 500 companies, S&P companies, companies that are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, all look at HRC indexes when they’re deciding where they’re going to relocate, where they will look for employees.”

Gray: Kentucky Farm Bureau Should ‘Adapt To The Times’ On Gay Marriage

By Aug 25, 2016
Ryland Barton

Lexington Mayor and U.S. Senate candidate Jim Gray says the Kentucky Farm Bureau should change its policies that oppose same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ issues.

“I think the Farm Bureau needs to adjust and adapt to the times, and that means adjusting their policies,” Gray said after wading through a crowd of pro-LGBTQ protesters outside the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s annual Ham Breakfast event in Louisville on Thursday morning.

A Democrat, Gray is openly gay and running against Republcian Sen. Rand Paul in his bid for reelection.

The Kentucky Fairness Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy organization, has demonstrated outside of the annual event for years, opposing the Farm Bureau’s stances against same-sex marriage, domestic benefits for same-sex couples and abortion.

'Religious Freedom' Bill Could Be Postponed

By Dec 23, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin, WFPL

The sponsor of a so-called “religious freedom” bill says it may have to wait until 2018. Laurel County Republican Senator Albert Robinson said the bill would have passed this year had it not been for House Democrats.

The religious freedom bill would prohibit the government from forcing businesses to serve individuals if doing so would violate the business owner’s religious beliefs. Supporters say the bill’s passage is important to protecting an individual’s right to live according to their religious beliefs. Opponents of the bill say it would allow discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Kentucky Would Get 16 New Family Court Judges Under Redistricting Plan

By Associated Press Dec 21, 2016
Creative Commons

Kentucky would shift significant resources to its growing family court docket under a plan that would overhaul the state’s judicial system for the first time in 40 years.

Kentucky would get an additional 16 family court judges while losing 15 district and circuit court judges under a plan released Tuesday by Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton. The potentially divisive plan will be a test for the new Republican majority in the state legislature, which is scheduled to convene next month with super majorities in both chambers. If approved, the plan would go into effect in 2022 when all of the state’s judges would be on the ballot.

Pension Transparency Legislation Returning To Frankfort In 2017

By Dec 20, 2016
Kentucky State Government

Republican lawmakers will seek fixes to the state’s ailing pension systems during the upcoming legislative session. And with commanding majorities in both the state House and Senate, they won’t have to listen to Democrats if they don’t want to.

It’s also increasingly likely that Gov. Matt Bevin will call a special legislative session over the summer to address tax reform and pension issues, opening the door for deeper changes to the pension system.

Bill Would Require State Officials To Visit Remote Kentucky Counties

By Dec 15, 2016
Thinkstock

Kentucky’s top officials would be required to visit the farthest corners of the state before beginning their duties under a bill filed for the upcoming legislative session.

Rep. Kenny Imes, a Republican from Murray, said the legislation would make the state’s top policymakers more aware of the state’s diverse needs.