Forced Sex and Labor Trafficking Focus of Kentucky Awareness Efforts

By 38 minutes ago

Credit Polaris

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is focusing attention on identifying and prosecuting those who take part in human trafficking. The attorney general joined industry and religious groups in Frankfort on Jan. 11 as part of the national Human Trafficking Awareness Day. The effort is to make people aware that men, women and children across the U.S., including some in Kentucky, are victims of forced sex and forced labor. 

From January through October of 2016, the National Human Trafficking Hotline got 261 calls from Kentucky. Of those, 56 cases of sex trafficking and 10 cases of forced labor trafficking were documented. Two cases were a combination of sex and labor trafficking, such as being forced to dance in a strip club and also forced to engage in commercial sex.

Vanessa Chauhan is based in Frankfort and works with the national organization Polaris, which operates the hotline.

“We’ve seen young teenagers who may have just run away from home. We have seen adult women. We’ve seen elderly women,” said Chauhan.

Many of the calls were from people asking for information, some were from law enforcement and others from groups working to end domestic violence.

Since the hotline began in 2007, through October 2016, 24 calls came in from Hardin County, 10 were from Warren County, six from Barren County and five from Daviess County.

Groups taking part in the human trafficking awareness efforts include Truckers Against Trafficking, the Kentucky Hotel and Travel Industry, Catholic Charities of Louisville and the Kentucky Baptist Convention.

Tags: 
human trafficking

Related Content

Kentucky Attorney General Outlines Plans to Fight Human Trafficking

By Dec 29, 2016
Ryland Barton

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office will ramp up efforts in 2017 to combat human trafficking. 

With assistance from the attorney general's office, 28 people were arrested this year in Kentucky, accused of forcing others into sex or labor trading.  One of the arrests was in Louisville during the week of the Kentucky Derby where a 14-year-old girl was rescued. 

Beshear says human trafficking is occurring in every county of the state.

Advocates For the Sexually Exploited Warn of Human Trafficking Ahead of Kentucky Derby

By May 3, 2016
Ira Gelb/Creative Commons

Saturday’s Kentucky Derby will pump millions of dollars into the Louisville-area economy.

But it will also bring an increase in the number of sexually exploited women and children.

That’s the warning from Amy Leenarts, the director of the Louisville-based anti-trafficking group Free2Hope.

She says people who make money through human trafficking are drawn to high-profile events like the Derby.

“There is a syndicate that runs across the country, and they just simply go to all these big events all over the country, and they bring people with them—girls who are enslaved.”

Leenarts is asking the public to be on the lookout for signs of abuse.

“It can be a child at a hotel where they shouldn’t be, when they’re obviously not with parents. It can be a young adult who has several different phones, or key cards from multiple hotels.”

KY, TN Launch Anti-Human Trafficking Initiatives

By Aug 19, 2014

Kentucky and Tennessee officials have launched initiatives today to spread awareness of human trafficking.