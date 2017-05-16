Former Police Chief Deane Sues WKU

A former campus police chief is suing Western Kentucky University after the school commissioned an investigation into his leadership. Robert Deane says the school created a hostile work environment after the report was released, and forced him to retire.

WKU Vice President of Student Affairs Brian Kuster and Leadership Strategies Group, which wrote the report, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Deane’s complaint alleges negligence and defamation after a newspaper article was published based on the report.

The investigation ordered by Kuster described low morale and policy issues at the campus police department under Deane’s leadership. Deane says the allegations came from select former employees, many of whom left the department under "less than ideal circumstances."

Deane says he wasn’t given the chance to respond to the report before it was released to the media. He says the report damaged his professional reputation and hampered his ability to earn future wages as a consultant to university police departments. Deane also claims WKU forced him to retire after 16 years on the job.

The university says it is aware of the lawsuit and refused to comment on pending litigation. A call placed to Leadership Strategies Group has not been returned.