Former Police Chief Deane Sues WKU

By 29 minutes ago

Credit Lisa Autry

A former campus police chief is suing Western Kentucky University after the school commissioned an investigation into his leadership.  Robert Deane says the school created a hostile work environment after the report was released, and forced him to retire. 

WKU Vice President of Student Affairs Brian Kuster and Leadership Strategies Group, which wrote the report, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit. 

Deane’s complaint alleges negligence and defamation after a newspaper article was published based on the report. 

The investigation ordered by Kuster described low morale and policy issues at the campus police department under Deane’s leadership.  Deane says the allegations came from select former employees, many of whom left the department under "less than ideal circumstances." 

Deane says he wasn’t given the chance to respond to the report before it was released to the media.  He says the report damaged his professional reputation and hampered his ability to earn future wages as a consultant to university police departments.  Deane also claims WKU forced him to retire after 16 years on the job. 

The university says it is aware of the lawsuit and refused to comment on pending litigation.  A call placed to Leadership Strategies Group has not been returned.

Tags: 
WKU Police
Robert Deane

Related Content

WKU Student Jumps from Dormitory

By Lisa Autry Dec 15, 2012

At approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, a male student at Western Kentucky University jumped from the sixth floor of Pearce-Ford Tower (PFT).  According to WKU Public Affairs, he was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is in critical condition. The family has been notified.

WKU Police are investigating. No evidence of alcohol or drugs was found in the initial police search of the room. 

PFT has quarter inch thicktempered glass windows. There is a window stop that only allows the window to open three inches. A police search of the room found the window stop to be in place and that the window was properly closed. The glass to the window was broken.

No New Details Known on WKU-Glasgow Student Death

By & Glasgow Daily Times Oct 21, 2012

The Barren County coroner has not released the name of the WKU student who was found dead at the school's Glasgow campus Friday.

WKU Police to Increase Patrols

By Apr 21, 2012

Officials at WKU say the Western Kentucky University Police will increase patrols,starting today, in response to recent incidents on and around campus. The University Relations staff at WKU issued a news release regarding the issue.