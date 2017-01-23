Ft. Campbell Soldiers to Return from Africa Wednesday

Credit 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee", via Facebook

Some 100 Fort Campbell soldiers in the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team ‘Bastogne’ are returning home Wednesday from Cameroon in Africa. 

The soldiers, known as the ‘Red Currahee,' served in Task Force Toccoa in northern Cameroon. They worked with the country’s air force, state department and non-governmental organizations to expand positive relationships and regional security.

They also worked with U.S. school children and medical outreach, delivering immunizations, clothing and toys to young children.

A ceremony for the soldiers is Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.

Dozens of 101st Airborne Soldiers Back at Fort Campbell

By Associated Press Nov 21, 2016
Ft. Campbell

Dozens of 101st Airborne Division soldiers are back at Fort Campbell after a nine-month deployment to Iraq.

The post says about 170 soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne, and 101st Airborne Division Artillery was in Iraq as part of the effort to advise and assist Iraqi forces in defeating the Islamic State group.

The soldiers were welcomed back to the post during a ceremony Friday with family, friends and fellow soldiers. The Army post is located on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

The commanding general of the 101st, Maj. Gen. Gary J. Volesky, thanked the soldiers for their work and said he was proud of the unit's dedication.

Approximately 1,300 soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike" remain in Iraq.

101st Airborne-led Iraqi Coalition Begins Offensive to Retake ISIS Stronghold of Mosul

By Rob Canning Oct 17, 2016
DVIDSHUB / Flickr (Creative Commons License)

A coalition of security forces, led by the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, have begun an offensive to retake a stronghold of the so-called Islamic State.  

Maj. Gen. Gary Volesky confirmed the action on his Facebook page Monday morning saying that security forces have been “waiting to liberate Mosul for two years, and today is the day.”  

Mosul is ISIS’ largest and last remaining stronghold in Iraq.  

Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force: Operation Inherent Resolve, says in a YouTube video this may be a tough battle and there’s no telling how long it will last.  

“But the Iraqis have prepared for it and we will stand by them.  The Iraqi security forces and the coalition are not only fighting for the future of Iraq, we are fighting to ensure the security of all of our nations.”

Bevin to Order Flags Lowered Following Death of Ft. Campbell Soldier

By Sep 12, 2016
Ft. Campbell

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he will order flags lowered to half-staff in honor of a Fort Campbell soldier who has died in Kuwait.

1st Lt. Jeffrey D. Cooper of Mill Creek Washington died Saturday from a non-combat related incident. 

According to a news release, Cooper, 25, was killed in a vehicle rollover accident while traveling from Camp Buehring to Ali Al Salem Airfield.

Cooper was an infantry officer in the 2nd Battalion 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division.

He joined the Army in 2013 and arrived in Fort Campbell in 2015. He has received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. 

The accident is under investigation.

Five Soldiers Injured in Hard Landing During Training

By Associated Press Sep 8, 2016
Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell says five soldiers have been injured in a training exercise.

A statement from the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border says the soldiers were injured when a helicopter made a hard landing. The statement says the soldiers were in the middle of a routine training exercise Wednesday evening when the incident happened.

All five soldiers were taken to medical treatment facilities, according to the statement. The Army declined to release the nature of their injuries or their conditions.

No further information was available.

U.S. Army to Deploy 1,400 Fort Campbell Soldiers to Afghanistan

By Sep 7, 2016
Fort Campbell

The U.S. Army is deploying 1,400 Fort Campbell 101st Airborne Division soldiers to Afghanistan. The 3rd Brigade Combat Team deploys this fall to support Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. 

In a news release Tuesday, 101st acting senior commander Brigadier General Scott E. Brower praised the brigade, known as Rakkasans, for combat efforts against al Qaeda and Taliban forces in 2002 and an advise-assist mission in 2014 and 2015.

"From hunting Al Qaeda and Taliban forces during Operation Anaconda in 2002, to performing the advise-assist mission in 2014-15, the soldiers of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team have been nothing short of exceptional while supporting operations in Afghanistan over the years," said Brig. Gen. Scott E. Brower, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) acting senior commander. "The Rakkasans are trained, well-led, and prepared to accomplish any mission given to them while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel."

According to the U.S. Army website, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel trains, advises and assists Afghan security institutions and conducts counter-terrorism measures against remaining al Qaeda forces.