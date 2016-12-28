Getting Rid Of The EPA’S Clean Power Plan May Be Easier Said Than Done

President-Elect Donald Trump has said he will revoke numerous federal regulations when he takes office, including the Obama administration’s rules to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. But while Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency may choose to turn a blind eye when it comes to enforcing the standard, getting rid of the Clean Power Plan entirely may be easier said than done.

More than two dozen other states and state agencies are already suing to overturn the regulation, which regulates carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

Earlier this month, the Attorneys General from 24 states, including Kentucky and Indiana, sent Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence a letter to stress their opposition to the regulation. The letter requested the administration issue an executive order on the first day ordering the EPA to take no further action on the Clean Power Plan.

But the challenge to the rule is currently before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Oral arguments were held in September, and because a lot of the work has been completed, Natural Resources Defense Council attorney Benjamin Longstreth says the court is likely to issue a decision regardless of whether the Trump Administration is going to attempt to scuttle the rule.

“Certainly, the normal course is for the court to decide a case that has been briefed and argued and is pending,” Longstreth said. “Even if there’s a change in administration.”

(The Natural Resources Defense Council has also intervened in the case, along with numerous other states and non-profits, on the side of the EPA and the regulation.)

If the court rules in favor of the EPA and upholds the legality of the Clean Power Plan, he said it’s likely the states challenging the rule will appeal. If the court throws out aspects of the rule, Longstreth said it’s likely to go back to the EPA for changes.

But regardless, because the Supreme Court has found carbon dioxide to be dangerous to human health — the court’s so-called “endangerment finding”— the Trump administration will have to address greenhouse gas emissions in some way.

“We already have three Supreme Court decisions that hold that carbon dioxide is a pollutant under the Clean Air Act, and that EPA has an obligation to set standards to protect Americans from that pollution,” Longstreth said. “So, there are constraints that if the Trump administration doesn’t like the Clean Power Plan, it has to figure out a different approach that still deals with that dangerous pollution.”

If he’s confirmed, President Trump’s EPA will be led by Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who’s involved in challenging the Clean Power Plan. But Pruitt will be limited in how much and how quickly he can roll back the rule, Longstreth says.

“One key thing to recognize here, you have to go through the same administrative process to undo a rule that you have to take to put a rule in place,” he said.

So, if Trump and Pruitt want to get rid of the Clean Power Plan, they’ll have to propose a change, take comment on it, and issue a final decision while justifying their changes. And then, they’ll have to figure out how their administration will address carbon dioxide emissions, because legally, doing nothing isn’t an option.

Study Finds Storm Frequency, Intensity Will Increase By End Of Century

By Dec 5, 2016
Erica Peterson

Overall, Kentucky is getting drier. Droughts are becoming a more common occurrence — affecting everything from agriculture to the frequency of forest fires.

But despite the fact that we’re seeing overall less rain, there’s more coming all at once.

“You can already see this in observational records, that the downpours are getting more extreme,” said Andreas Prein.

He’s a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, and his new study released Monday quantifies how much regions across the country can expect storm intensity and frequency to increase by the end of the century, due to climate change.

There are significant implications for urban areas when lots of rain comes all at once, overflowing sewers, flooding and stormwater runoff. But intense rainfall is also a real problem for Kentucky’s farmers.

Kentuckians Urge More Strenuous Review Of Proposed NGL Pipeline

By Dec 1, 2016
Erica Peterson

The proposed conversion of a natural gas pipeline across Kentucky is moving forward.

Friday is the final day to comment on a draft environmental assessment that found the project would have no significant environmental impacts. But environmental groups and residents affected by the pipeline say the project deserves a more thorough analysis.

In 2013, energy company Kinder Morgan announced it planned to stop carrying natural gas through the 1,400-mile Tennessee Gas Pipeline. Instead, it would convert the pipeline to carry natural gas liquids (NGLs) and reverse its flow.

NGLs are the byproduct of drilling for natural gas and contain hydrocarbons like butane, ethane and propane. They’re used in manufacturing plastics and other materials.

Report: Pipeline Wouldn't Cause Major Environmental Problems

By Associated Press Nov 4, 2016
Public News Service

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staffers say a proposed natural gas pipeline that runs through Kentucky would not have a significant environmental impact — but people concerned about potential environmental problems continue to oppose the project.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the staffers made the recommendation in a report issued this week. If the commission agrees, it could allow the project to go forward without a more detailed, time-consuming environmental impact study.

The Tennessee Natural Gas Pipeline passes through 18 Kentucky counties — and crosses over Herrington Lake, a source of drinking water for Danville. Parent company Kinder Morgan wants to convert it from carrying natural gas to natural gas liquids.

Pipeline opponents have expressed concerns that include the potential for explosions and breaks that would contaminate water and soil.

Toxic Legacy: “Teflon” Chemical Sticks Around In Water Supplies

By Glynis Board Oct 24, 2016
Dave Mistich, WVPB

For more than half a century along the Ohio River, the chemical company DuPont provided jobs for thousands of people. One chemical they produced is PFOA, commonly known as C8. It was a remarkably useful compound, used in “Teflon” non-stick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics, and even in some food wrappers.

Over time, researchers have found that C8 is also toxic. DuPont and other companies phased out U.S. production a few years ago. Now it’s made in China.

But because the chemical can persist in water, communities along the Ohio River — and around the U.S. — are still grappling with the environmental fallout of contamination from C8 and similar chemicals. The ReSource generated a map using water testing data available from the U.S. EPA. It shows 12 water systems in 10 counties in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia where these chemicals were detected in the water.

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a health advisory this year for C8 levels in drinking water, and many of the water systems that detected C8 and related chemicals found them at levels lower than the EPA advisory. However, a growing body of science indicates that the EPA advisory level is not sufficiently protective of human health, and many researchers recommend far more restrictive thresholds for exposure.

Kentucky Digs Up, Disposes Of Arsenic Contaminated Soil in Ohio County

By Oct 10, 2016
Art Smith, EPA

Thousands of tons of arsenic-contaminated material have been removed from a site in Ohio County.

The state dug up contaminated soil and replaced it with dirt and loose stones.

Kentucky inspectors believe that containers of arsenic were dumped in a wooded area of Ohio County between 50 and 60 years ago.

The arsenic leaked out of those containers, made its way into a culvert, and showed up on two residential properties.

John Mura, spokesman with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, says the state removed the contaminated soil.

“You have to dig up the ground that is contaminated. And we have very sophisticated measuring devices that we can tell when we’ve removed enough. In total in the site, we removed 4,833 tons of material.”

The state doesn’t know who is responsible for dumping the arsenic containers in Ohio County decades ago.

The Flood Next Time: Warming Raises The Risk Of Disaster

By Glynis Board Jul 25, 2016
Kara Lofton, WVPB

People in West Virginia are still recovering from floods that tore through communities like vengeful gods. When you look at the pictures and videos of the June flood – thick, brown, furious, unrelenting – it’s not hard to imagine how our ancestors believed supernatural beings were behind the devastation.

Today, of course, we have better insight into the natural forces at work, and science shows us that the damage from nature’s wrath has a lot to do with human behavior.

The National Weather Service described the West Virginia disaster as a 1000-year event, a term meteorologists use to describe the rare probability of such extreme rains. Many scientists who study the climate, however, warn that our warming atmosphere is increasing the likelihood and severity of flooding disasters. Further, a review of emergency planning shows that while risk of extreme rainfall is on the rise in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia, the states are not doing enough to prepare for the rising waters.

Study: Kentuckians’ Views On Climate Change Are Based On Politics

By Jun 13, 2016
J. Tyler Franklin

A survey has found some interesting takeaways about Kentuckians’ attitudes toward climate change, including that the biggest influence on beliefs may be political affiliation rather than scientific knowledge.

There have been numerous studies about attitudes toward climate change around the country, but very few have looked at Kentucky specifically. For her master’s thesis at Kentucky State University, Jennifer Hubbard-Sanchez surveyed 229 Kentuckians about their climate change beliefs and knowledge.

Climate scientists overwhelmingly agree that the earth’s climate is changing, and humans are contributing to that change. And Hubbard-Sanchez found that the majority of Kentuckians (about 70 percent) agree. But she also found some unexpected relationships between climate change beliefs and climate science knowledge.