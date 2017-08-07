Gov. Bevin Says This Fall May Not Be Right Time for Tax Reform

By Stu Johnson 1 hour ago

Credit Stu Johnson

Kentucky’s governor says there’s some question about the agenda for a special legislative session he plans to call this fall.

Governor Matt Bevin participated in the annual Shaping Our Appalachian Region Summit Friday. 

Following the formal ceremony, he said he still intends to call lawmakers to Frankfort in the coming weeks to tackle pension reforms. 

Bevin says now may not be the time to address tax reform issues.

“We do need to update and modernize our tax system.  What I’ve made clear though, is under no way, shape, or form am I intending to raise taxes to pay for the pension problem,” said Bevin.

The governor said he met with House and Senate leadership last Thursday.  Bevin says a second special session may be needed later to deal with changes to Kentucky’s tax structure. 

“It may require a separate special session or it may in fact require our ability to tag it on to this existing one, but at this moment in time my thought is to focus first on the pension issue,” noted Bevin.  “Then, that’s something we will be doing early this fall.”

Bevin says tax reform remains a key objective along with changes to the pension program.  He says states around Kentucky are more nimble when it comes to their tax structures.​

Tags: 
Matt Bevin
SOAR

Related Content

Bevin Wins Property Tax Appeal Over Anchorage Home

By Aug 5, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

Gov. Matt Bevin has won an appeal over the official value of his mansion on the outskirts of Louisville.

The governor had appealed the official assessment after the Courier-Journal first reported that Bevin paid nearly $1 million less for the property than the county’s estimate of its worth.
Now, the Jefferson County Board of Assessment Appeals says that Bevin’s house and surrounding property is worth $2.15 million instead of the $2.97 million value originally set by the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator.

Ahead Of Fancy Farm, Beshear Says He Told Feds About Bevin House Deal

By Aug 5, 2017
Ryland Barton

The Fancy Farm Picnic kicks off Saturday in Graves County in far-west Kentucky. The annual political speaking event takes place in the afternoon, drawing politicians and barbecue lovers from around the state.

Before a Democratic dinner Friday evening, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear stoked the flames of an ongoing feud with Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Beshear said he had alerted federal authorities about a house Bevin purchased from a political donor and state contractor.

UK Professor Says He Was Fired After Criticizing Bevin’s Medicaid Changes

By Aug 3, 2017
Thinkstock

A former dentistry professor says members of Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration pressured University of Kentucky officials to fire him after he wrote a critique of the governor’s plan to reshape the state’s Medicaid system.

Dr. Raynor Mullins, who worked at UK for more than 40 years, filed the suit in federal court against UK Healthcare Vice President Mark Birdwhistell, UK College of Dentistry Dean Stephanos Kyrkanides and an unknown member of Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration listed as “John Doe.”

Bevin Lashes Out At Reporters As Officials Inspect His Mansion

By Aug 1, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

As Gov. Matt Bevin’s mansion was inspected Tuesday by a board that will determine how much it’s worth, the governor lashed out on Twitter at reporters covering the meeting.

The value of Bevin’s home, located in the outskirts of Louisville, has been scrutinized in recent months after the Courier-Journal first reported he paid significantly less than the official estimate of the property’s value for the mansion and surrounding 10 acres.

Bevin bought the home for $1.6 million from Neil Ramsey, an investment manager and political donor whom the governor appointed to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board of trustees.

ACLU of Kentucky Sues Bevin For Blocking People On Social Media

By Jul 31, 2017
J. Tyler Frankin

The ACLU of Kentucky is suing Gov. Matt Bevin for blocking people on Facebook and Twitter, saying the governor is violating the free speech rights of his constituents.

The challenge was filed on behalf of two Kentucky residents who say they have been “permanently blocked from engaging in political speech” on the governor’s official social media pages.