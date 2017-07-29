Grimes Skipping This Year's Fancy Farm Picnic

By 52 seconds ago

Credit Alix Mattingly

Kentucky Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is skipping this year's Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County. 

In a statement from her office, Grimes said she will instead be attending her nephew's little league state championship game.

The list of confirmed Democratic speakers is now Attorney General Andy Beshear and House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins.

Republicans will again dominate the stage with Congressman James Comer, House Speaker Jeff Hoover, ag commissioner Ryan Quarles, Auditor Mike Harmon, state senator Stan Humphries and state rep. Richard Heath. The 2016 picnic stage leaned heavily towards the Republican side.

Libertarian National Committee Chair Nicholas Sarwark is also speaking.

Governor Matt Bevin is not attending this year's event.

Republican Senate President Robert Stivers and Treasurer Allison Ball are still pending. As are Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.

Grimes missed last year's event to spend time with her family, though she did attend the local Alben Barkley Dinner. She has attended Fancy Farm in previous years.

The political event is on Saturday, August 5.

