Groundbreaking Planned for Bill Monroe Museum in Western Kentucky

1 hour ago

An artist rendering of the museum planned in honor of Bluegrass legend Bill Monroe.
Credit Ohio County Tourism

Ground will be broken this spring in Ohio County honoring native son and Father of Bluegrass Bill Monroe. 

A May ground-breaking is planned for a 48,000 square-foot museum at Everett Park in Rosine.  Ohio County Tourism Director Jody Flener says the attraction will feature items from Monroe’s last home in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

"We have everything from his bull horns over the top of his mantle to the radio he used to listen to, to pictures and awards," Flener told WKU Public Radio.

The project has received $300,000 in state funding, but organizers need an additional $450,000, which they hope to get through fundraising.  A January 27 bluegrass concert will be held in Hartford and donations will be accepted.

The museum is expected to open this fall and will complement the Bill Monroe homeplace that attracts visitors from around the world.

Bill Monroe

