Guthrie: Misinformation, Exaggerations Circulating on GOP Health Plan

A Kentucky Congressman is speaking out against what he calls misconceptions about his party’s proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act.  Brett Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican, says that under the American Health Care Act, everyone with pre-existing conditions will have coverage.  In an interview with WKU Public Radio Tuesday, Rep. Guthrie said the GOP plan would put people with pre-existing conditions who are priced out of the market into a subsidized high-risk pool.  Guthrie added that states can then apply for waivers to lower costs for those with pre-existing conditions.

"People with pre-existing conditions will be in a pool together, which takes them out of the insurance pool, so it lowers premiums for people buying on the individual market," Guthrie explained.  "The high risk pool will be subsidized and we just added another eight billion dollars to the subsidy."

The liberal health advocacy group Families USA says another $8 billion would do little to improve the high-risk pools.  Some Democratic lawmakers have said the GOP proposal leaves Americans with pre-existing conditions just as vulnerable as they were before the extra money was added to the subsidy. 

Guthrie stated that the GOP plan keeps some provisions of the ACA by allowing young Americans to stay on their parents’ insurance plans until they are 26 years old.  The measure also retains Obama-era Medicare protections and Rep. Guthrie said no one over 65 will be impacted by the GOP measure. 

Guthrie also said the Medicaid expansion will remain in place, but states will receive fewer federal dollars for the program.

"Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government pays the state of Kentucky 70 cents on the dollar for someone who is disabled, or a child, or an elderly person.  For an able-bodied adult, the federal government pays 90 cents on the dollar," explained Guthrie.  "We're just treating able-bodied adults like everyone else, so they can maintain the expansion, but not at 90 percent federal, but at 70 percent federal."

A Congressional Budget Office analysis of the legislation determined that $880 billion could be cut from Medicaid over ten years, but Republicans argue money will be saved by giving states waivers that will let them customize their Medicaid programs for their unique needs. 

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has requested a waiver that would charge Medicaid recipients small monthly premiums and make vision and dental coverage dependent upon going to school, applying for jobs, or volunteering.

The measure to repeal and replace Obamacare still needs approval from the U.S. Senate.

Guthrie Wants Congressional Approval Before Any Further U.S. Attacks on Syria

By Apr 12, 2017
David Brinkley

Kentucky’s Second District Congressman thinks lawmakers will need to have a greater say in any future U.S. military action in Syria.

Bowling Green Republican Brett Guthrie said it remains to be seen if the Syrian regime will change its behavior after last week’s U.S. missile attack on an airfield. His comments come as questions are raised over the role Congress should play in approving the kinds of strikes carried out

“And I actually do think the president had the authority to do what he did the other day, but I think if we’re going to engage and move forward, it needs to have Congressional authorization,” Rep. Guthrie said. “I said that when President Obama was president, and I’ll say it now.”

Guthrie Says Republicans Should Be the Party Backed by the Nation's Immigrants

By Aug 8, 2016
Kevin Willis

Kentucky’s Second District Congressman says his party needs to tone down some of its rhetoric about illegal immigration, and better explain how its economic policies could help those coming to the country legally.

Bowling Green Republican Brett Guthrie told WKU Public Radio Monday that the GOP is missing opportunities to appeal to immigrants who arrived in America legally in search of jobs and a better life.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has proposed banning all Muslims from entering the U.S., and has called for a wall to be built between the U.S. and Mexico. Guthrie says Republicans can’t afford to be painted as a party unwelcoming to immigrants.

“We as a party can’t look like we’re against people coming here legally,” Guthrie said. Instead, the Warren County lawmaker said Republicans need to reach out to immigrants wanting to “invest in the American Dream and the American future. Guthrie said he thought “some of the rhetoric gets hot,” leaving some voters with a negative impression of the party.

Guthrie Wants Obamacare "Re-Write", Focus on Getting Medical Devices on U.S. Market Sooner

By Nov 19, 2014
Kevin Willis

Kentucky’s Second District Congressman is predicting a major “re-write” of the Affordable Care Act next year.

Bowling Green Republican Brett Guthrie would have an up-close view of such an effort, as he was named vice-chair of a key House Health Subcommittee Wednesday.

Guthrie says the complicated structure of the federal health law makes it difficult to change certain aspects of the A.C.A without creating unintended consequences elsewhere.

“You hear a lot of people say, ‘let’s keep what we like and fix what we don’t like.’ And there are things that we need as part of our system. We need to make sure that people have health care if they’re sick, and pre-existing conditions don’t push them out of the marketplace.”

But the Bowling Green Republican said adding so many additional Americans to the healthcare system made it impossible for President Obama to keep his pledge that everyone could keep the doctor and health plan that they wanted.

The Congressman also expressed concern about states—like Kentucky—that expanded their Medicaid rolls as part of Obamacare.

Kentucky Has A History With High-Risk Health Insurance Pools. It Isn’t Good

By Lisa Gillespie May 8, 2017

Federal lawmakers are moving ahead with a new approach to health care that includes changing the way insurers cover pre-existing health conditions.

But the American Health Care Act that House Republicans voted to advance last week could bring back a program with which some Kentuckians may be familiar: high-risk pool health insurance.

Until 2013, these high-risk pools operated in Kentucky and other states. And if the provisions of the final bill allow states to do away with coverage for pre-existing health conditions — which were made possible under President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act — they could be coming back.

Health Care Vote Could Threaten Republican House Majority

By May 5, 2017

As soon as the House approved the GOP health care bill on Thursday, Democrats were working on using it against Republicans in next year's midterm elections.

"They have this vote tattooed on them. This is a scar they carry," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declared just after the American Health Care Act passed the House.

Here’s How Kentucky’s Reps Voted On The GOP Health Care Bill

By Kentucky Public Radio May 4, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday afternoon to approve a Republican-led plan that would eliminate many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act. This marks a victory for Republican lawmakers — who have long vowed to repeal and replace President Obama’s signature health care law — and for President Trump.

With the 217-213 vote, the measure now goes to the Senate, where it is expected to undergo intense debate and major revision.

Under the Affordable Care Act, insurers were forbidden from increasing costs or denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. But under the GOP replacement bill, states would be able to apply for waivers that would allow insurers to set premiums based on individuals’ medical backgrounds.

Here Is What's In The House-Approved Health Care Bill

By May 4, 2017

House Republicans approved their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act on Thursday.

Here's a rundown of key provisions in the American Health Care Act and what would happen if the Senate approves them and the bill becomes law.

Buying insurance

Advocates: Kentucky Schools Would Feel The Pinch If GOP Revives Health Plan

By Lisa Gillespie Apr 26, 2017
Thomas Galvez/Creative Commons

Public schools would be in a financial pinch if Congressional Republicans are successful in changing the way Medicaid is funded.

The federal Individuals with Disabilities Act requires public schools pay for health care services for students with disabilities — including services like school nurses, speech and mental health therapists. Kentucky schools received $34 million in 2015 toward those costs. Over half of the funds came from Medicaid — the rest came from the state.

That money could be in jeopardy if the American Health Care Act – also referred to as Trumpcare – is revived. The GOP plan proposes cutting $839 billion in Medicaid spending to states over 10 years.