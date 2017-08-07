Hardin County School Beginning Behavioral Health Program

By 39 seconds ago


Students at a Hardin County elementary school will have access to a unique behavioral health program this fall. The program is a partnership between Meadow View Elementary and Communicare, a mental health clinic in the region.

The program will accept up to ten students who have severe mental or behavioral health problems. Raquel Strickland, manager for Communicare, said participating students will take their classes separately from other students for an average of nine weeks.

“We’re giving them the ability to utilize their skills in a smaller setting and then helping them transition back into their classroom,” Strickland said.  

Participants’ health insurance will be billed for the services. But Strickland added a lack of insurance will not prevent a child from qualifying for the program. Strickland said many in the program have experienced multiple hospitalizations, and have had to travel to cities farther away for treatment.

She said having the behavioral health program in the school will eliminate transportation concerns. The program at Meadow View Elementary is only the second of its kind in the state, with the first one at nearby Elizabethtown Independent Schools.

 

Tags: 
education
Hardin County

Related Content

In Wake Of Blistering Audit, U of L Foundation Fires Chief Financial Officer

By Kyeland Jackson Jul 18, 2017
J. Tyler Franklin

After more than a month of speculation, the U of L Foundation fired Chief Financial Officer Jason Tomlinson on Tuesday.

ULF Chair Diane Medley wouldn’t say whether Tomlinson was fired for cause or when the discussion to fire him began, but said his removal is effective immediately.

Tomlinson was put on leave after a blistering audit released last month alleged former university president James Ramsey and his administration purposefully overspent, hid information and made questionable governance decisions.

Education Commissioner Floats New ‘Star’ Rating System For Kentucky Schools

By Jul 11, 2017
Simpson County Schools

Kentucky’s education commissioner is offering details of how regulators could measure public schools’ progress improving and educating students. The move comes after the legislature voted to overhaul the school accountability system this spring.

The new system would rate schools and districts on a scale from one to five “stars” based on how well they improve in six categories: proficiency, growth, graduation rates (for high schools), closing the achievement gap, transition readiness and opportunity and access.

Charter School Concerns Voiced by KEA President

By Jul 4, 2017
Thomas Galvez/Creative Commons

An organization representing public school employees in Kentucky is worried about the impact charter schools will have on the commonwealth.

 

A law that went into effect this year allows applications for charter schools in Kentucky for the first time. Charter schools will receive taxpayer funding, but will also be exempt from most state regulations governing public schools. Stephanie Winkler, president of the Kentucky Education Association, is worried charter schools will focus on profits, not children.

Innovation Encouraged by Somerset Community College Grant for 3D Printing

By Jul 6, 2017
Somerset Community College

Somerset Community College is offering regional businesses a chance to use 3D printing at no cost. The college has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture intended to spur economic development in rural areas.

Eric Wooldridge is a Somerset Community College professor of ‘additive manufacturing,’ often called 3D printing. He said the process uses a variety of materials including ABS, a type of plastic.