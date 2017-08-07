Hardin County School Beginning Behavioral Health Program

Students at a Hardin County elementary school will have access to a unique behavioral health program this fall. The program is a partnership between Meadow View Elementary and Communicare, a mental health clinic in the region.

The program will accept up to ten students who have severe mental or behavioral health problems. Raquel Strickland, manager for Communicare, said participating students will take their classes separately from other students for an average of nine weeks.

“We’re giving them the ability to utilize their skills in a smaller setting and then helping them transition back into their classroom,” Strickland said.

Participants’ health insurance will be billed for the services. But Strickland added a lack of insurance will not prevent a child from qualifying for the program. Strickland said many in the program have experienced multiple hospitalizations, and have had to travel to cities farther away for treatment.

She said having the behavioral health program in the school will eliminate transportation concerns. The program at Meadow View Elementary is only the second of its kind in the state, with the first one at nearby Elizabethtown Independent Schools.