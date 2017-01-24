Health Benefits for Miners On the Line As U.S. Senate Considers Competing Bills

Credit Becca Schimmel

Tens of thousands of retired coal miners and their families in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia face another deadline on expiring healthcare benefits and pensions. A temporary extension Congress funded late last year expires in April.

 

A regional Senate Republican and Democrat have offered competing bills to address the issue. The two measures differ sharply in the support offered for miners’ benefits and in the strings that would be attached to the funding.

 

West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin has reintroduced the Miners Protection Act with bipartisan support. The bill, which would include protections for health benefits and pensions for miners, was approved by the Senate Finance Committee last year but did not get a full floor vote before the end of the session.

 

Many miners blamed Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, for that delay. Mcconnell has denied that and has now offered an alternative bill. McConnell’s proposal would fund only health benefits, not pensions, and would tie that funding to other changes in environmental regulations affecting coal mining.  

 

“My legislation calls on Congress to work with the incoming Trump administration to repeal regulations that are harming the coal industry,” McConnell said in a floor statement.  

 

McConnell said regulations on damage from mining and pollution from burning coal have raised costs, making coal less attractive as a fuel source. Most industry analysts, however, say market forces and cheaper natural gas have been greater factors in coal’s decline.

 

Credit U.S. Senate

 

United Mine Workers president Cecil Roberts supports the Miners Protection Act reintroduced by Manchin. In a statement, the UMWA said that while the union “appreciates very much” McConnell’s support for miners’ health benefits, “we need to preserve their pensions as well.”

 

Groups working on both labor and environmental protections are unhappy with McConnell’s bill. Retired miner Carl Shoupe is with the group Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, which focuses on economic justice and environmental issues. He accused McConnell of “playing politics” with miners’ benefits.

 

Shoupe doesn’t think the Trump administration will revive the mining industry. He’d like  lawmakers to help out-of-work miners find jobs in the clean energy sector.

 

“We’re figuring it out that coal is not going to come back, and a lot of us are trying to move on into the 21st century,” Shoupe said.

 

In order for his community to do that, Shoupe said, miners and their families need the health care and pension benefits they worked for and were promised by the federal government.

Credit Alexandra Kanik

 

That pledge of “cradle-to-grave” health and retirement benefits dates to a deal Congress struck in order to settle a national coal strike in 1947. The agreement used royalties on coal production to create a retirement fund for miners and their dependents in cases of sickness, disability, death and retirement.

 

That legislation has been renewed at various times over the years. Now with many mining companies in bankruptcy and coal production in sharp decline, it’s feared that there will not be enough money to fulfill pledges to retirees.

 

The Miner’s Protection Act seeks to address the potential shortages by tapping the Abandoned Mine Lands fund and redirecting some of the interest on the fund in order to safeguard pensions and benefits.

Health Care for Miners Tied to Spending Bill

By Dec 6, 2016
becca schimmel

Congressional leaders have included short-term funding for health care benefits for retired miners in a must-pass spending bill this week. If approved that would buy some time for thousands of miners in the Ohio Valley region whose benefits would otherwise expire at the end of the year.  

Miners To Rally For Pension Protection

By Sep 7, 2016
Becca Schimmel

Thousands of retired coal miners will rally in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to urge Congress to shore up a fund that supports their pensions and benefits. Area lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were at the National Press Club in Washington to speak in support of the Miner’s Protection Act.

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin called for an immediate markup and passage of the bill in the Senate Finance Committee, where it has been bottled up for most of the year. Manchin wants Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, and Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Orrin Hatch, of Utah, to work together to pass the bill.  

All we’re asking for is the compassion to do the right thing, fulfill the commitment, a promise that was made,” Manchin said.

Manchin is referring to a pledge dating to the 1940s, when Congress intervened in a national coal strike and established a health and welfare fund for miners. The agreement used royalties on coal production to create a retirement fund for miners and their dependents in cases of sickness, disability, death and retirement.

Shafted: Dark Future Possible For Miners Who Kept Our Lights On

By Rebecca Schimmel Jul 11, 2016
Rebecca Schimmel

Miners in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia who helped keep the country’s lights on are worried that their retirement benefits could go dark as a result of a wave of bankruptcies in the coal industry. They hope Congress will approve a bill called the Miner’s Protection Act to shore up the pensions and health benefits promised to union miners.

The bill has been bottled up in the Senate’s Finance Committee but Hill sources say Senate leaders have promised a committee vote before Congress breaks for the summer on July 15.

Joe Holland has been with the United Mine Workers of America for four decades. He worked 10 years as an underground miner for Peabody Energy in Muhlenberg County, in western Kentucky. Born in a company-owned house, Holland is a fourth generation coal miner. His grandmother kept two pictures on the mantle; Jesus and the UMWA’s legendary leader John L. Lewis.“Without Christ y’know they thought they was going to hell, and without John L. Lewis they was going to starve to death,” Holland said.